Obaseki: We’re Bringing Govt Closer to Edo People with Ongoing Reforms, Projects

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said ongoing reforms and projects being pursued across different sectors of the state are focused on bringing government closer to the people.



Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Benin City, said the state government is more open and accountable, ensuring the implementation of projects to improve the livelihoods of the people and achieve economic prosperity for the state.



The governor noted, “We are simplifying governance. We are bringing the government closer to the people. We are making it more open, more transparent and more accountable to the people.”



He further stated, “You can see that the government is able to offer more services to the people; we are able to give people what they need. Yes, we have not been able to complete all the roads but at least, we have been able to do more roads and connect more communities, create routes to make business easier for people.



“We have been able to invest in other infrastructure particularly, fibre technology. Benin City is one of the most connected cities in Nigeria with over 400km of fibre lining around Benin City alone. Edo State has over 1200km of fibre connecting all the local governments with this infrastructure.”

“We have been able to digitalise governance and improve the quality of services in government. The reform is ongoing. It is still work in progress but at the end of the day, we have been able to build a very smart state, where citizens from their phones can apply for land and services that government agencies deliver,” Obaseki added.