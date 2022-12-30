Nigerian Team Wins in Ericsson Innovation Awards 2022

Emma Okonji

Team Schrodinger Energy from Bayero University Kano, Nigeria, has won third place in the Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2022 competition.

The team was recognised for their development of REINLIGHT, a portable water disinfection system that reduces numerous health risks and works in areas lacking electricity, and the team received EUR 5,000 for its efforts.

Team Schrodinger Energy said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the third place in the Ericsson Innovation Awards 2022. The support and mentorship we received throughout the competition has been invaluable and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference with our portable water disinfection system. We will keep pushing until everyone has access to clean, portable water and we cannot wait to see the impact it will have on communities in need.”

Country Manager of Ericsson Nigeria, Peter Olusoji Ogundele, said: “The Ericsson Innovation Awards is a crucial platform for nurturing the skills and creativity of young talent, and we are thrilled to see Team Schrodinger Energy win third place in this year’s competition. Their portable water disinfection system not only addresses a crucial problem faced by many communities, but also demonstrates the innovative spirit and potential of young talent in Nigeria. At Ericsson, we are dedicated to developing problem solvers and fostering a culture of innovation. We congratulate the team on their well-deserved recognition and are excited to see the impact their solution will have on improving public health and wellbeing.”

With more than 1,300 students from universities around the world participating, the theme of this year’s EIA, was Impact Our Sustainable Future. Entrants were asked to propose solutions and create technological products and solutions to tackle challenges such as food waste, water purity, and renewable energy sources. The competition concluded at the Ericsson headquarters in Kista, Sweden, in December after more than six months of proposal development, mentorship from Ericsson solution and business professionals, and analysis. More than EUR 50,000 in prizes were distributed.