NDLEA Seizes Nine Tonnes of Hard Drugs, Nabs 1,078 Suspects in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized nine tonnes of illicit drugs worth N1.5 billion and arrested 1,078 suspects in Kano in 12 months.

The NDLEA commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, told reporters on Thursday that the agency raided 82 hot spots within and outside the Kano metropolis to arrest and seizures of different illicit drugs in our quest to bolster crime reduction among the larger populace in the state through eradicating drug abuse and trafficking.



“As a result, 1,078 suspects were arrested, including 951 males and 127 females. The total drugs seized within the period under review is 8,386.733kg, which is made up of 6,607.492kgs of cannabis sativa, 1,778.388kg of psychotropic substances, 451grams cocaine, 125gram of heroin and 277gram of methamphetamine,” stated Idris-Ahmad.



He further explained that within the period under review, the agency had secured 113 convictions, destroyed five cannabis farms in the state and rehabilitated over 1,844 drug abusers.



“The agency sensitized 150 schools on drug prevention, screened 141 traditional title holders on drugs, and 164 visa clearance secured approval under the period review,” added the NDLEA commander.

According to him, the Chairman Chief Executive Officer NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba-Marwa, has approved the creation of two additional area commands in Kano to fight illicit drugs.



He commended the Kano government for its support. He lauded the Kano traditional council resolution ensuring that candidates undergo drug screening before being appointed as ward, village or district heads.

“We also appreciate the synergy being enjoyed from sister security agencies in the area of intelligence sharing, NGOs, community leaders and media towards drug prevention education and information,” he said.



The commander called on the Kano government and other relevant stakeholders to support the NDLEA in reducing drug peddling and addictions.

“As we approach the 2023 general election, we will continue to advocate for a peaceful election,” added Idris-Ahmad. “There is no crime without drugs, and curbing its menace in the state will bring ease to policing before, during and after the election.”