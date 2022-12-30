mPharma Donates Drugs Worth N35m to Hospitals in Nigeria





As part of its corporate social responsibility, mPharma, Africa’s leading patient-centred technology-driven healthcare company, has donated drugs worth N35 million to government-owned public hospitals across states in the country.

The states include Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. The hospitals are said to have a high patient footfall and primarily provide care to low-income patients.

According to the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, the donated drugs are expected to be dispensed free of charge to patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes, malaria, and infectious diseases who are unable to afford the medications needed for their treatment.

It is expected to reach the underserved population who increasingly are unable to afford life-saving medications due to rising inflation and its associated unfavourable economic conditions.

Rockson noted that the donation is the company’s way of giving back to society. “It is in line with our mission to build an Africa that is in good health.”

He stated that the primary goal of the initiative was to ease the burden of patients. It also aims to encourage treatment adherence, particularly for those suffering from chronic diseases who are grappling with the rising cost of medications, amongst other challenges.

“The drugs will be provided at zero cost to patients unable to pay for their medications at the point of care,” he said.

Forty-four hospitals across the four states will receive the donations. Among them are General Hospital Alimosho, General Hospital Isolo, Lagos, Ace Medicare Hospital, Otta, and Obio Cottage Hospital, Port Harcourt.

Other hospitals to benefit from this donation also include R-jolad Hospital Lagos, Covenant University Hospital Otta, Sadol Healthcare, Ancilla Catholic Hospital, Moshalasi Community Hospital, Light Hospital & Maternity, and Bells University Hospital.

Maciland Medical Centre, Fortress Health Consultant, St Nicholas Hospital, Etta Atlantic Memorial Hospital, ECWA Comprehensive Medical Center, St. Many Catholic Hospital FCT., Jikwoyi Medical Center Abuja, Arubah Family Medical Center, Cornelia Connelly Catholic Hospital, and Westend Specialist Hospital Warri.