Lawmaker Calls for Implementation of Senate’s Resolution to Restore Atala Marginal Field to Bayelsa

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Sagbama/Ekremor Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State, Hon. Fred Agbedi has urged relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of the resolution of the Senate that the Atala Marginal Field be restored to the state government.

Agbedi, described the allocation of the oil bloc to a private company in 2021, as a demonic deal and an injustice to the people.



The lawmaker called for the prosecution of the oil company that was operating the marginal field for allegedly doing so fraudulently.

He also called for the prosecution of individuals or corporate organisations involved in the deal.

Agbedi while briefing journalists yesterday, lauded the Senate for its resolution that the oil bloc be restored to Bayelsa State.

He, however, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, for their efforts to ensure to restoration the marginal field.



According to him, “The Atala Marginal Field was allocated to Bayelsa State government and was managed by Bayelsa Oil Company. Sometime in 2021, we got to know that Atala that was allocated to Bayelsa has been reallocated to another company.

“Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation and my Federal Constituency rose in protest against it. Mr. President some time ago also ordered that 10 of such marginal fields that were allocated to the states, should be returned back to the states.

“Nine were returned. Only Bayelsa Atala Farms was not returned and this was what caused the Bayelsa government, the Bayelsa oil company and our investors to petition to the Senate Committee on Petition and Ethics.



“Even within the hearing period, Mr. President further ordered that these blocs be returned to Bayelsa State government, the owners of the oil bloc. This has not happened until the Senate finally last week through proper investigation and hearings found out that all the issues canvassed as to purchase, as to sales, and as to ownership by the new company, Halkin Oil was fraudulent.



“And so the Senate resolved that the oil bloc should be restored back to Bayelsa State Government which is almost a last bus stop because from the executive arm of government, it has gone to the legislature, the legislature has also affirmed that this oil bloc should be restored to Bayelsa.”

He added: “And of course as a representative of where the oil block is found, where it is located, it is important that I stand on behalf of the people to appreciate what the legislature has done as well as what the executive has done and to further urge that this process should be completed. No stumbling block should be found again in the course of restoring this oil bloc.



“And of course if the Senate in their findings found out that the narrative for which Halkin or whichever partner claimed that the oil blocs belonged to them were fraudulent, then of course for us to strengthen our institutions, we need to hand over such individuals or corporate organisations to the anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement agencies so that criminal investigation would be carried out and then where culprits are identified, they should be prosecuted. It is only by so doing that our institutions are so strengthened.



“I am the representative of the Sagbama Ekremor Federal Constitutbcy where the Atala Marginal Field is located. I wish to on behalf of my people convey our sincere commendation to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Petitions and specifically the Senate President and the entire Senate for standing up for what is right and restoring hope as a Senate of the people.



“The issue of Atala field dispute was a sore narrative in the history of the oil industry in Nigeria. Hence, we are so happy that thorough investigation has exposed the heels of a demonic deal.

“It is also important to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the governor of Bayelsa, Duoye Diri and their efforts that ensured that justice was served.”