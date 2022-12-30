Iwuanyanwu, Clark, Yakasai, Adebanjo, Others Make Mbazulike Amechi’s Burial Committee

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, were yesterday listed as key members of the national planning committee for the funeral of late nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.



The funeral committee is to be chaired by Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

A statement signed on behalf of the family of the deceased by Tagbo Amechi, noted that the constitution of the group was to ensure the late nonagenarian got a befitting burial ceremony scheduled for February 16, 2023



A former aviation minister, Amechi, hailed from Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He was 93 years old.

Amaechi was among those who fought for the independence of Nigeria from Great Britain and was a trade unionist as well as the general secretary of the Armels transport union as well as assistant secretary of Benin and Warri Districts of the Zikist Movement.

He was elected member of the House of Representatives in 1959 on the platform of the defunct National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). His death was announced on November 1,2022.



The Committee would also comprise Dr. Tim Menakaya, Chief Simon Okeke, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Pius Anyim, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Also listed as members of the group were: Obong Victor Attah, Dr. Sam Egwu, Chief Achike Udenwa, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Senator Theodore Orji, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Frank Ogbuewu.



Others include: Dr Kema Chikwe, Josephine Anenih, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Prof Maurice Iwu , Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chief Okey Ezenwa and Prince Ned Nwoko.

Also listed as members of the committee were: Prof Fred Eze, Prince Emeka Udodeme, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and CID Maduabum, who is the Secretary of the group.



“Following the transition of the foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic on 1st November 2022, the family, in consultation with his associates and other stakeholders wish to announce the setting up of a committee of distinguished and respected Nigerian leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian patriot scheduled for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“In due course, the committee will make public, further details. We thank the eminent persons who despite their tight schedules have agreed to do this as a mark of respect to a great son of Nigeria,” the statement added.