Harvesters Saves Christmas, Feeds 2,000 Families, Donates Cash

Uzoma Mba

Despite the soaring cost of food prices, the Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC) recently provided 2,000 families with rice, cooking oil and condiments needed to prepare wholesome Christmas meals.

The Project Smile initiative was executed under the Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF) in partnership with the Harvesters Lekki Ministry team to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration.

Harvesters African Empowerment Foundation is a non-profit charity organisation founded by Harvesters International Christian Centre and it aims to achieve zero hunger and no poverty with focus on child welfare and youth empowerment.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 40 per cent of Nigeria’s total population—nearly 83 million people—live below the country’s poverty line of ₦137,430 per year. This alarming statistic reveals a humanitarian crisis that is worsening by the day.

“Inflation has risen to record levels in the lead up to Christmas, meaning that many families are struggling to afford food. Our primary goal as a foundation is to alleviate poverty and hunger in Africa by providing food donations to those who are most affected by these issues,” said Dinyambe Nyatua, Lead, Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF)

With a robust network of volunteers, the foundation and the ministry team set out to put smiles on the faces of people in dire need particularly in the Jakande and Oniru communities of Lagos State.

According to Glory Odejimi, Team Head, Special Ministries, well-meaning donors and supporters were instrumental in achieving the 2,000 family goal that was set.

Speaking on the impact of the outreach, Mr Eze, one of the 100 beneficiaries of cash donations said, “A lot of us were not planning to celebrate Christmas this year because we cannot afford to buy food.

“Food items are very expensive this season and we are only trying to survive. I am grateful to the entire Harvesters team for remembering us today”.

This project comes in the wake of a recent outreach in Kogi state where the foundation deployed food and clothing supplies to over 1,250 flood victims in the Idozy community of Korton Karfe Local Government Area.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) the flood had a grave impact on 471,842 people with a total of 16 deaths recorded in the 514 communities affected.

Meanwhile, as part of its continued efforts to empower impoverished youth in Africa, the foundation has also pledged to provide skill development and entrepreneurial opportunities for youths from underprivileged environments so they can succeed. Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF) is set to offer scholarships worth ₦15,000,000 to over 100 African undergraduates in a few months.