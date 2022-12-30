  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

Delta South Seat: Isoko Nation Endorses Joel-Onowakpo for Senate

Nigeria | 14 mins ago


Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Isoko Development Union (IDU), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Isoko nation, has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South senatorial zone, Mr. Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, as its preferred candidate for the zone in the 2023 general election.

It noted that the Isoko people had been supporting other ethnic nationalities in the senatorial district to hold various political offices in the last 20 years, saying it was only fair and just to give room to them to produce the next senator for the district.

The endorsement was made yesterday at the annual conference of the IDU held at Oleh, Delta State, during which Isoko traditional rulers gave their blessings to Joel-Onowakpo and the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Isoko federal constituency, Mr. Johnson Ukodhiko

Speaking during the conference, the President-General of the union, Prof. Chris Akpotu, noted that the Isoko people had agreed on the senatorial seat “and we have continued to pursue that vision irrespective of political party affiliation.”

He described Joel-Onowakpo as a very competent and strong personality, saying: “l can assure you that by the time the Senate is put together, Joel-Onovwakpo will rank top even though he is going to be a first timer.”

Thanking Isoko indigenes, DESOPADEC and other organisations who provided relief materials to victims of the recent flood, he said the Light Up Isoko project had “attracted much attention, and we have been involved in multi-level discussions with an international firm of turbine power from the United States.”

While expressing worry about what he described as the “under tapped potential” in the Isoko nation, he noted that the people were yet to optimise the gains that should ordinarily come with their “barrage of personalities and this to my mind is borne out of systemic bickering laced with the pull-him-down syndrome and the satanic dosage of egoism.”

Akpotu advised the Isoko people to “resist any uncivilized approach that defies the essence of democracy” in the forthcoming polls, saying: “A sure mix of your functional conscience and your thumb will do the magic of electing service-oriented leaders and not “Mafiosi’ leaders who will not have anything to do with his electors after declaring them winners.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.