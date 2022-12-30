  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

Court Remands Eight  for Alleged Kidnapping, Murder

Nigeria

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan,  yesterday  remanded eight men at the Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo, for alleged kidnapping for ransom and murder of a policeman.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu, who did not take the defendants’ plea for lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the correctional facility.

According to the chief magistrate, the remand continues pending the release of the legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He thereafter, adjourned the matter until Febraury 28, 2023, for mention.

The defendants were identified as Mohammed Salfa, 20; Usman Hassan, a.k.a. Yellow, 22; Mohammed Bello, 28; Babangida Awalu, 34, and Kabiru Aliyu, a.k.a Dangata, 25.

Others are: Mukailu Yahaya, 25; Mohammadu Umoru, 30, and Adewoyin Adewunmi, 34.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector  Femi Oluwadare, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the matter.

Oluwadare said: “The defendants on October 28 at 5.00 p.m. at Guru Maharaji area, Ibadan, while armed with AK- 47 rifles, were alleged to have unlawfully kidnapped Oluwatomilola Ogundare.

“The defendants allegedly collected N10 million ransom from her father before releasing her, after three days in their captivity.

“The defendants allegedly caused the death of one Insp Rotimi Akerele, male, a policeman attached to Mopol 4, Ibadan, by shooting him with AK 47 rifle.”

According to Oluwadare, the offence is contrary to Section 316 (3) and punishable under Sections 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Oyo State, 2000.

It is also contrary to Section (2) and punishable under Section 4 (2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2006.

