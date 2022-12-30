  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

Confirmed: After G5 Govs’ Meeting in London, Wike, Makinde Agree to Openly Declare Support for Tinubu in January

Breaking | 18 mins ago

*Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi to work quietly for Tinubu to avoid backlash in South-east, Ortom leans towards Obi

After much speculations, members of the G-5 governors, a rebel group of five governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have finally agreed to work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and that of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, THISDAY can authoritatively report.

THISDAY learnt that the five governors met with Tinubu in London to finalise the deal. 

The G-5 members are Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State,

Specifically, inside sources revealed that while Wike and Makinde had decided to work for the victory of Tinubu openly, Ortom reiterated his support for Obi.

However, THISDAY learnt that Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi agreed to work for the APC presidential candidate quietly for fear of repercussions in the South-east.

But they all foreclosed working for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. 

More details later..

