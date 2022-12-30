Bauchi Gov Urges Residents to Defend Selves against Bandits

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has charged the residents of villages surrounding Duguri District of Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi state to rise up, take up arms and defend themselves against bandits.

Bandits have so far killed 20 people and wounded several others in villages in the area.

THISDAY checks revealed that Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with local vigilance group recently stormed the forest in the area killing 12 suspected bandits including one of the kingpins that had terrorized the area.

Speaking during a visit to the area yesterday, a visibly angry Mohammed said:”You are known to be men, you should not allow these bad elements subdue you, defend your land and liberate yourselves.”

The governor, who described the situation as unfortunate and unacceptable trend, said it must be stopped at all cost.

Speaking at the Palace of the District Head of Yelwan Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, the governor lamented that the activities of bandits in the area is getting out of hands as the people can no longer engage in farming which is their mainstay.

The Governor who also charged security agencies to shoot on sight “bandits and criminals who come to terrorise and killing our people” further urged the people to search themselves and bring out the bad eggs amongst them who are serving as informant to the bandits stressing that without inside information, the bandits cannot operate.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to work assiduously in collaboration with the security agencies operating in the state to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens.

At Kafin Duguri, the Governor commended the people for standing to defend themselves from the attacks of the bandits by wading them when they attempted to invade the village.

According to him,”that is the way it should be, we should defend ourselves from any form of banditry and criminal activities. What you did was the right thing and you should continue to do that even to your neighbours.”

He, however, expressed optimism that very shortly banditry will come to an end in area as “my administration will support you with logistics, equip you and arm you to be able to fight and repel the attackers.”

The governor declared that, “from now on, anyone who comes to attack you to kill you, defend yourselves, attack and kill him, they can’t stop us from living in peace. All these communities have been existing over 500 years, we will not allow these Zamfarawa (bandits) to chase us away from our ancestral land.”

He then assured the people that that very soon a security outpost will be stationed in the area to collaborate with the locals to beef up security in the area just as he promised adequately compensate the families that lost their loved ones to the attack of the bandits.

The governor commended the district head for trying his best to keep the people together in spite of the activities of the bandits urging him not to relent as government will always support his efforts.

In his remarks, the district head of Yelwa Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri lamented that the bandits had in recent times attacked communities in the area killing people, destroying their houses and rustled their cattle.

He specifically mentioned Rimi village as the worst hit as 20 people were killed during the attacks while their attempt to attack Kafin Duguri failed as the villagers rose to defend their village.