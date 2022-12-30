  • Saturday, 31st December, 2022

Balogun Now Europe’s Top Five Divisions’ U-21 Player with Most Goals 

Sport | 13 hours ago

Arsenal-owned, Folarin Balogun, of Nigerian descent, recently made the headlines after setting a new record.

The Super Eagles hopeful set a new record by scoring twice as his team defeated Stade Rennais F.C.

The on-loan Arsenal player scored twice on Thursday to help Stade de Reims defeat The Rennais 3-1 in Ligue 1.

After scoring twice at the Stade Auguste Delaune, Balogun, who has scored 10 goals in 16 domestic league games this season, became the under-21 player with the most goals in Europe’s top five divisions.

The only players with more goals than the striker in Ligue 1 so far this season are the two Paris Saint-Germain talents Kylian Mbappé (13) and Neymar (11).

With barely six minutes gone, the attacker, who is on a season-long loan in France, gave William Still’s team the lead by converting a cross from Arber Zeneli past Steve Mandanda.

In the 22nd minute, Alexis Flips increased Reims’ advantage, but Arthur Theate gave Rennes a goal just before half time.

In the 84th minute, the 21-year-old, who is qualified to represent Nigeria internationally, made it 3-1.

However, when Reims travels to Stade Pierre Mauroy, they will be attempting to cut the gap with PSG, who currently leads the league with a total of 24 points.

