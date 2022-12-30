Ayade Cancels Bikers’ Parade over Calabar Carnival Tragic Incident

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade, following an incident where an errant motorist drove into a crowd that thronged the carnival route to watch the Bikers Parade.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Ita, said Governor Ayade was devastated by the incident and had directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

Ita said the governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to have access to the routes, which were closed to the public.

Governor Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.

Meanwhile, the Calabar Carnival Commissioner has issued a strong warning to motorists in Calabar to respect the laws of the land.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Cross River State Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah stated that the lack of respect for the barricades along the carnival routes would no more be tolerated.

The Commission has expressed sympathy with the families and victims of the unfortunate incident during the Bikers Parade.

“Henceforth any vehicle that breaks the cordons and barricades on the streets during the carnival season would be severely dealt with according to the laws of the land,” Onah said.

The commission directed that all participants of the annual festival should endeavor to be law abiding in the spirit of the season. The commission assures all residents that things are under control and that order will be enforced in the city. The commission also assures all visitors of their well-being and security in Calabar.