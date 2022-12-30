2023:  Gombe Gov Upbeat of  Victory as  APC Campaign Train Hits Akko

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday said the political philosophy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hinges on revamping the economy, provision of critical infrastructure, human capital development, social cohesion and the strengthening of security to deal with emerging threats.

According to him, it is against this backdrop that his administration remains resolute towards the provision of opportunities and incentives for individuals and groups to grow in their chosen endeavours, and maintains its resolve of exploring meaningful avenues that would lead to the social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.



The governor stated this in Kumo when his campaign train visited the palace of the Emir of Akko in Akko Local Government Area (LGA)of the state in the day two of the APC rally to solicit for the support of the royal father ahead of the 2023 general elections.



Governor Yahaya told the monarch that the reconstruction of the Kumo General Hospital and the provision of road networks across Akko LGA was done in accordance with his campaign promises aimed at giving the people a new lease of life.

He said his administration was able to make its presence felt in all the 114 wards of the state especially as it affects the provision of quality health care and schools among others.



The Governor explained that his administration has equally constructed a sizeable kilometers of roads to ease social linkages and boost economic activities in the area and the state at large.

Responding, the Emir of Akko, His Royal Highness, Mohammed Umar Atiku thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his people- oriented projects which made it easier for the citizens to engage in economic activities that have advanced the living condition of the people.

The royal father described the projects executed by the administration of Governor Yahaya in Akko LGA as critical and life-changing and therefore assured the governor of his Emirate’s support and solidarity.



The Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Hon. Muhammad Magaji Gettado, while speaking, reeled out some of the projects executed by administration in the local government , especially the construction of a new General Hospital in Kumo, numerous roads networks, modern classroom blocks among others. He therefore, assured the governor that with his superlative performance, he needed not campaign in Akko, as the LGA, is a ‘no go’ area for any opposition.



Shortly after the traditional homage, the campaign train, comprising with thousands of APC supporters, traversed the shores of Kumo Central, East, West and North.

In all the political wards visited ,Governor Yahaya maintained his upbeat disposition, stressing that the APC would record a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections from top to bottom.



The governor enjoined the people of Akko East to channel their electoral energies towards delivering the candidates of the APC at all levels so that the good policies and programmes of the ruling party which have social and economic dimensions on Nigerians would not be truncated.

Also speaking, the Gombe State Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Dr. Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, said the victory of the APC candidates would mean the consolidation of the party’s laudable programmes and projects, especially the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.



He therefore, appealed to the people of the state to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Yahaya and other flag bearers of the party for a complete circle of purposeful leadership.

Another highlight of the Akko East campaign rally was the receipt of thousands of defectors from the PDP, NNPP and other political parties.