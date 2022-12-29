Top 5 Cinema Releases in Nigeria Top 2.5 Billion Naira



Mary Nnah



The Nigerian film and cinema industry has had a record-breaking year, with several films surpassing the 2.5 billion naira mark at the box office. This success is not only a testament to the talent and creativity of Nigeria’s filmmakers but also the importance of the film industry as a cultural export and foreign exchange earner for the country. In addition to providing entertainment for audiences, the film industry also provides employment and opportunities for Nigeria’s youth, further contributing to the country’s economic growth.



The top films of the year, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, include Wakanda Forever, which at today’s count, grossed 880-million-naira, Dr. Strange at 435,338,554 nairas, Thor: Love & Thunder at 375,264,271 nairas, King of Thieves at 320,885,650 nairas, and Woman King at 266,558,938 nairas. December releases such as Avatar, Battle on Buka Street, and Ijakumo are also performing well at the box office, with Buka Street bringing in 200 million nairas in 12 days and Ijakumo with an impressive 65 million naira in five days.



Kene Okwuosa, CEO of FilmOne Entertainment, is thrilled to see the success of these films and the continued growth of the film industry in Nigeria. “We are so happy to see the success of these films and the continued growth of the film industry in Nigeria,” said Okwuosa. “The film industry plays a vital role in our culture and economy, and we are hopeful that it will continue to thrive in the coming years.”



In addition to the success of these films, the resurgence of cinema in Nigeria can also be attributed to the efforts of FilmOne Entertainment and other distributors to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for moviegoers. With COVID-19 protocols in place, movie theaters have been able to reopen and offer a sense of normalcy and entertainment during these unprecedented times. As the film industry continues to thrive, we can expect to see even more great films and memorable cinematic experiences in Nigeria in the future.