  • Wednesday, 28th December, 2022

Suspicions of Match-fixing Heightens in Nepal

Sport | 29 mins ago

Betting applications like Bet 365 and 1xBet have included Nepal T20 League on their app.

Online Khabar reports that some photos from India show a betting code appearing during broadcasting on the FanCode app. This has raised suspicions that the matches are being fixed.

Betting is illegal in Nepal. But, Seven3Sports, which has entered into a commercial and strategic partnership agreement with the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) to run the Nepal T20 League, has been registered to operate betting houses in India.

The betting code appears on Fan Code App.

Even in Nepal, this company has been registered by the Company Registrar’s Office despite the rejection of the Nepal Sports Council.

Indian companies and businesspersons have heavily influenced the league as an Indian company is operating the league, and Indians own four out of the six teams.

1XBat, announced as the tournament’s main sponsor is also connected to betting.

As betting is taking place prominently, many say the chances of the matches being fixed are quite high.

However, Seven3Sports, which has received the CAN and operating rights, has been saying that the tournament will be held under the direct supervision of ICC’s Integrity Officer and Sports Radar.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.