Suspicions of Match-fixing Heightens in Nepal

Betting applications like Bet 365 and 1xBet have included Nepal T20 League on their app.

Online Khabar reports that some photos from India show a betting code appearing during broadcasting on the FanCode app. This has raised suspicions that the matches are being fixed.

Betting is illegal in Nepal. But, Seven3Sports, which has entered into a commercial and strategic partnership agreement with the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) to run the Nepal T20 League, has been registered to operate betting houses in India.

The betting code appears on Fan Code App.

Even in Nepal, this company has been registered by the Company Registrar’s Office despite the rejection of the Nepal Sports Council.

Indian companies and businesspersons have heavily influenced the league as an Indian company is operating the league, and Indians own four out of the six teams.

1XBat, announced as the tournament’s main sponsor is also connected to betting.

As betting is taking place prominently, many say the chances of the matches being fixed are quite high.

However, Seven3Sports, which has received the CAN and operating rights, has been saying that the tournament will be held under the direct supervision of ICC’s Integrity Officer and Sports Radar.