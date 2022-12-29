Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Mourn Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Obiozor

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has said it received the news of the passing on of the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador (Prof.) George Obiozor, CON, with profound sadness.

The forum, expressed its grief in a statement signed on Thursday by its leaders, Messrs Chief Edwin Clark, (South South/PANDEF); Chief Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere); and Dr. Pogu Bitrus

(Middle Belt Forum).

Part of the statement read, “We are greatly pained by this incident; we have not just lost a trusted and dependable ally, but a good friend, a true patriot, and a highly esteemed Statesman.

“Professor George Obiozor was an exemplary, unpretentious and self-effacing leader; and a first-class gentleman.

“He is a thorough bred scholar, who firmly and commitedly, in tandem with his Compatriots, maintained our common stance on the fundamental principles of equity, justice and fairness, and inclusivity, in the quest for a better Nigeria.

“He was a man of peace who will be remembered for his candor, open-mindedness and civility. His life and works will remain an inspiration to present and forthcoming generations on the lessons of tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence.

“He is renowned academic and foremost diplomat.

“Ambassador Obiozor was a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

“He was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel, with concurrent accreditation as High Commissioner to Cyprus, before becoming Ambassador to the United States.

“Obiozor was elected as the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide on 10th January 2021.

“His death is a monumental loss not just to SMBLF and the Igbo Nation but the entire Country. Nigeria has, indeed, lost a true patriot, an exceptional diplomat, an intellectual giant and a visionary statesman.

“Though death is a necessary end, it is saddening that George departed at a time when Nigeria was in dire need of patriots and leaders like him as the country struggles with various internal conflicts and traverses a puzzling phase in its history.

“We commiserate with the Igbo Nation and the Nigerian State, and extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Imo State, the Obiozor family of Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

“We also commiserate with the leadership and membership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on the passing of this celebrated leader, friend, brother and father.

“The entire membership of the other component organizations of the Southern and Middle Belt Leader’ Forum mourn with you and pray that the Almighty God grants us all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We will greatly miss his sublime contributions to the progression of the Forum since he assumed the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“SMBLF would liaise with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the government of Imo State and his family to ensure that our dearly beloved George Obiozor is bestowed a benefiting last respect.