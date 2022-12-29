Group to Organise Free Medical Outreach in Oyo State

Mary Nnah

Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) and Seyi Makinde Volunteer in partnership with the Oyo State Ministry of Health has organised a one-day free medical outreach aimed to improve healthy living among the citizens in the state.

This is in continuation of support for the Oyo State governor, Dr. Seyi Makinde’s inclusive governance.

The event featuring blood sugar level, blood pressure, dental services, eye test, free glasses, general body checkups, and other supplementary exercises will hold on December 17, between 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Lekan Salami Adamasingba Stadium, Mokola, Ibadan.

According to OID spokesperson, Barrister Ayotomiwa Adebayo, healthcare plays a crucial role in democracy because it takes healthy citizens and residents to make a well-informed choice of who they want to continue to govern the affairs of the state.

Therefore, the outreach is one of the programmes complimenting the effort of Governor Makinde’s healthcare policy to provide sustainable healthcare access to its citizens and residents of Oyo State.

He also said that medical outreach is not only vital for patients’ and residents’ safety but essential to a successful democracy and to some people who are not aware of their medical conditions.

Adebayo emphasised that various trained medical practitioners, healthcare professionals, dieticians, and nutritionists led by Dr. Olufemi Olowookere’s team in conjunction with medical experts in the Oyo State Ministry of Health will be on the ground to provide free medical services to the needy which include men, women, youths, elderly, expectant mothers among others.

Also, Dentists, Ophthalmologists, and Opticians will be attending to people with dental problems, and visual impairment with tests and eyeglasses given to them free of charge.

“The main purpose for the outreach is to touch lives by providing basic health education for patients to take control of their health and to offer free healthcare consultation services with free medicines to those who cannot afford routine general medical check-ups or treatment,” the spokesperson said.