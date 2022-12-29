Four Kidnapped Kogi Poly Students Freed in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Four female students of Kogi State Polytechnic kidnapped along the Akunnu-Ajowa Road, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo state have regained their freedom.

The released students are: Obadero Florence; Aregbesola Oreoluwa; Ahmed Ifeoluwa; Olarotimi Omotoyosi, and the driver Mr. Monday Momodu.

THISDAY reported that the students were returning home for the yuletide before they were attacked at Ago jinadu axis, an area noted for criminal activities, especially kidnapping. THISDAY also reported that their abductors demanded N3 million for each student and N4 million for the driver respectively.

However, a former Majority Leader in Akoko Northwest Local Government Hon Soji Ogedengbe, who is from the area broke the news yesterday morning, confirming that all the victims were released on Tuesday night.

The students, who are indigenes of Ajowa Akoko with their commercial drivers celebrated Christmas in the kidnappers’ den.

THISDAY also gathered that an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom for the release of the victims.

A residents of Ajowa community, Mr Sikiru Lawal advised travellers to desist from passing through the deadly short route of Akunnu to Ajowa, rather, saying they should endeavour to pass through Akunnu- Ikaram-Gedegede to Ajowa for safety.