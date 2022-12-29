  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

Chelsea Confirm James to be out for Four Weeks

Chelsea defender Reece James is set to miss three to four weeks with a knee injury suffered during Tuesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

England international James, who missed the World Cup with an injury to the same knee, had to come off in the 53rd minute.

It was his first game since his return from that injury.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old posted on Twitter that 2022 had been “the toughest year to date”.

Immediately after Tuesday’s game, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said of the injury: “We hope it’s not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced they have an agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde on 1 January.

Fofana, 20, scored 15 goals in 24 league games for Molde in 2022.

