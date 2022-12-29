Wonderland Lagos safe to the Public says Lagos State Safety Commission

Following a thorough investigation and inspection of Wonderland Lagos by a team of safety inspectors from the Lagos State Safety commission led by Mr. Lanre Mojola, Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, and Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende who is the Special Adviser, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, “Christmas In Wonderland Lagos” has been certified safe for the public and reopen to usage till January 2nd, 2022

The visiting team noted that the reported incident which prompted the partial closure of “Wonderland Lagos” by the Lagos state safety commission has been duly reviewed and all concerns resolved to allow for the full reopening of the center which has attracted thousands of fun seekers since it opened to the public.

It will be recalled that over the weekend, following a viral social media video, the Lagos state government was swift to raise concerns about the safety of fun seekers at the entertainment center which resulted in a notice demanding the closure of the center. Reacting to the action of the Lagos State Safety Commission, the management of Wonderland Lagos called for an investigation and invited the safety commission to undertake its investigation noting that it had ensured full compliance with all safety guidelines as stipulated by the state safety agency.

Speaking on the feedback from the safety commission, Wonderland Lagos spokesperson said “We are glad that the Lagos state safety commission has visited and has done their inspection, and has given their full backing. This is a good project for Lagos state and it is what Lagosians should enjoy, so we are committed to making it worth the experience and also for the purpose of enhancing the image of the state”

“We want to reiterate clearly again that nobody died in “Christmas In Wonderland Lagos”.

He went further to remark that Wonderland Lagos has attracted thousands of Lagosians, tourists, and families from all over the country and outside who have visited, Christmas In Wonderland Lagos, for the Christmas celebration, and by so doing the project has created over 2000 direct and indirect jobs. He noted that it is also a project that has boosted tourism in Lagos with people visiting from all over the country and tourists from different countries around the world

“We thank the Lagos state government for allowing a mega project such as this and we will continue to ensure due process is followed. We will not take safety for granted and will continue to be committed to addressing any isolated incident such as this one. Building a city that is different takes a whole lot and we are putting in all the efforts to ensure we keep a safe environment, again all this can be verified” he said.

