Vote PDP for Progress, Continuity, Tambuwal Urges Sokoto Electorate

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged the people of the state to vote massively for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

Tambuwal stated this on Wednesday during the Flag off PDP campaign for 2023 elections at Dange/Shuni local government area of the state.

“We thank the people of Sokoto State for ensuring our victory in 2019 which made us to remain in the Government House”.

“We thank God that the people of the state are witnessing the massive good work of our administration in the state in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, education, youth development,among other.

“I also want to assure you that Mallam Sa’idu Umar, will continue to build upon our achievements when he resume office in 2023 by the special grace of God.

“Let me also commend the people of Sokoto State, for their resolve to support the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of the country.

‘I want to assure you that the government of Atiku Abubakar will deal with poverty, insecurity as well as eradicate corruption.

“I want to encourage you to give your vote to Atiku Abubakar as the next President as well as all the PDP candidates across the state, with that we can assure you the we will all work in synergy in the development of the country” he added.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of the party, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, assured that his administration will continue on the good legacies of Tambuwal administration.

“As we all know, we are almost into eight years of the government of our leader, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and it is high time for another election in 2023.

“We give God the glory, the last seven to eight years have been for service delivery in all aspects of governance in Sokoto State.”

Umar assured the people that if given the opportunity in next general election, he will continue to deliver democracy dividends as delivered by the incumbent governor.

“Let me use this medium to tell you that all the good work of Tambuwal administration, we are part of it and so shall it continue when we assume office in 2023.

“All the support given to our farmers, workers and all residents of the state will be built upon by my administration.We will not deviate from the Tambuwal administration and laid down procedure of governance”.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Bello Goronyo, had earlier presented the party flag to all the candidates including Tambuwal and the deputy governor, Manir Dan’Iya, who are both contesting for senatorial seat.