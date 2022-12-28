VerifyMe Bags ISO 9001 and 27001 Certifications

Leading identity and Know Your Customer (KYC) technology company, VerifyMe Nigeria, has been awarded two ISO certifications by the International Organization for Standardization. The certifications are: QMS ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISMS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management Systems).

ISO 9001: 2015 entails an organization’s structure together with the planning, processes, resources, and documented information that are used to achieve quality objectives. The certification demonstrates a company’s commitment to quality, customer focus, risk based thinking and continuous improvement.

ISO 27001:2013 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It assures the security of information in all forms – whether digital, paper-based or in the cloud. Other benefits include enhancing the organisation’s resilience to attack, responsiveness to evolving security threats and fostering a wholistic company culture geared towards understanding risks and embracing security controls.

Speaking on the certifications, Esigie Aguele, Co-founder/CEO, VerifyMe, said: “For us, it was important to go beyond compliance to getting our ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications as part of our continued commitment towards operational and customer service quality.

“We will continue to acquire industry certifications to retain our customers’ confidence in our products and our ability to deliver into the future.”

In a statement to the company, Oluwatobi Adeoye, Certification Manager, Tapton Certification Services, Partners to QFS Management System representing the International Organization for Standardization, stated: “We commend the VerifyMe Nigeria team for its unrelenting efforts to comply with the ISO 9001 and 27001 standards.

“The level of commitment, support, and planning that was displayed by VerifyMe Nigeria to create, adopt, and maintain processes while simultaneously resolving issues along the way, is admirable to say the least. We encourage the company to keep up with their best practices and to continue to seek for opportunities for improvement.”

ISO-based management systems embed a systematic approach to identifying and exploiting opportunities to continuously improve performance and quality by organisations. The systems aid in assessing risks, identifying their consequences, managing or mitigating them with corrective measures to ensure that the organisation is equipped to deal with market, social, regulatory, and environmental challenges.

VerifyMe is recognized as a leading African technology company leveraging practical technology to solve Africa’s problem. The company was voted a Notable Ecosystem Champion in Nigeria in the StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Index Report 2022.

Currently, over 60% of commercial banks, 10 out of the Top 15 insurance companies and a cross section of other businesses in Nigeria rely on VerifyMe’s trust-based infrastructure for KYC onboarding and to grow their operations.