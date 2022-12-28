Obiwon Leads Praises as Apples and Oranges Moves to New Locations



Mary Nnah



It shall be a period of worship and thanksgiving as the management and staff of Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy on December 31, 2022, hold a thanksgiving event as it exits its former location to new locations after 13 years of operation.



The thanksgiving event, which will be spearheaded by a Nigerian musician, Obiwon, who will lead praises to God Almighty, with the theme, “Gratitude, Worship, and Thanksgiving”, will afford the staff and management of the organisation to give praise to God for the new season and also to reflect with gratitude for the past 13 years.



Speaking on the significance of the forthcoming event, the Managing Director, Mrs. Beatrice Eneh, said, “We are grateful for the support, trust, and relationships formed, and we humbly celebrate God’s protection and faithfulness over the years. We are grateful to everyone who has shared this journey with us, including staff, returning clients, and anyone who believes in the mission of Apples&Oranges Total Body Therapy. Please join us in celebrating God’s faithfulness over the past 12 years of service at 10 Balarabe Musa Crescent as we exit services in this location after 13 years. As we enter a new season, we anticipate the next phase as God’s finger directs.”