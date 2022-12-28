Mohammed ‘Ibeji’ Leads Foreign Pros to Flying Eagles

Coach Ladan Bosso has disclosed that several players who featured for the Flying Eagles and are now plying their trade overseas will be called up for the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Bosso listed Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Ibeji’ (winger, Cartegena/Spain), Ahmed Abdullahi (striker, Gent/Belgium), Lawal Samson (attacking midfielder, Germany) as well as Lekan Oyedele (left fullback, Feirense/Portugal).

Ibeji’ was one of the Flying Eagles outstanding stars when they won the WAFU B U20 AFCON qualifying tournament in Niger in May.

Bosso has said he needs experience in central defence as well as in attack.

The Flying Eagles training camp will reopen on January 7 before they jet out for a tour overseas ahead of the U20 AFCON, which kicks off in Egypt on February 19.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group A based in Cairo along with hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique.

The semifinalists of the U20 AFCON qualify for the 2023 U20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia in May.