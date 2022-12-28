Five Feared Killed  at  Calabar Bikers/Exotic Cars Carnival

Bassey Inyang in Calabar



Five persons were feared killed yesterday afternoon in the Bogobiri axis along Mary Slessor Avenue, Calabar, Cross River State when an unmarked car rammed into a crowd of spectators watching the 2022 edition of the Bikers/Exotic cars parade.

The bikers/exotic cars parade, which was a prelude to the 2022 Calabar Carnival scheduled for today, was stopped barely one hour after it was flagged off.

Eye witness account said the deceased were killed by one of the exotic cars, on parade that veered off the road and rammed into the crowd.

Aside from those feared killed, many others sustained various injuries following the incident, and are receiving treatment at various medical facilities in Calabar.

Following the incident, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has commiserated with the victims, and ordered immediate cancellation of the parade.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, said Governor Ayade was devastated by the incident and had directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to have access to the routes which were closed to the public.

Ita said the governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

Governor Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.