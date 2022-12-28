Fidelity Bank Receives Award for Promoting Trade

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank is the recipient of the Bilateral Trade Ambassador award by the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) at its 2022 end-of-year dinner event.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “For us at Fidelity Bank, this award is a confirmation of our market leadership in the international trade space and we are honoured to be accorded this recognition by the Nigerian -American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

“A little over a month ago, we hosted the largest private-sector driven trade expo by a Nigerian company in the United Kingdom tagged the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), where we hosted more than 100 export businesses from Nigeria, off-takers in the UK, investors, regulators, media and other guests to two days of exhibitions, networking and discussions with the objective of extending Nigerian businesses trade footprint.

“Our commitment as a bank is to do more in this space and we welcome collaboration from the NACC members in extending Nigeria’s export footprints.”

The NACC was created in 1960 to foster bilateral relations between United States of America and Nigeria, the Chamber plays a vital role in the advancement of United States-Nigeria trade and investment relations by bringing together key business partners from both countries and serving as a catalyst to improve existing commercial ties.