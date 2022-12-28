ELOY Foundation Partners First Bank to Empowers



Ugo Aliogo

Eloy Foundation in partnership with First Bank has empowered women entrepreneurs in the Foundation’s sustainable empowerment programme end of cycle ceremony.



The ELOY Foundation Business Shower focuses on empowering and challenging thousands of women to be more and do more by providing access to resources, business skills, and tools for them to be able to grow, transform and sustain their businesses, which will, in turn, benefit their families and the community at large.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said there is no better investment than investment in human capital, adding that the seed they have sown today would continue to grow.

She described the investments and hardwork put by the women entrepreneurs as sowing seed in the soil that needs watering for it to germinate, grow and yield fruits, so that it doesn’t die.

According to her, “So the watering you will do is to continue to ensure that you keep yourself updated with the latest trends in what you do. How are they doing it in the UK? my mind was blown away when the Baker here Chidinma said that she had googled the best bread brands in the UK, and the US. That was insightful. And that is the way to go for us.

“The world is a global village. As I have said it before that the scope is wide, and the sky is large. So, learn to fly high. Don’t limit yourselves. And for those of you who didn’t get grants today, we are already planning something. Though No commitments yet. But we are planning something. We are going to bring some of you to the programme – First Gem anniversary but you need to have a First Gem account, that will give the benefit they are looking for. There are benefits tied to it. Once you have done that you be able to also leverage our SME connect.

“So, when you are looking for a lawyer to render legal services, if you will log into us and they will connect you, having seen your level of services. So when we do our next first Gem anniversary, which you need to have the account before you could get an invitation, we usually have pitches people will pitch based on what they do. And then we will select a few people that we also give grants to.

“So, what we gave out in the last two editions was N500,000 for each of the people that pitched. So, beyond that, we want you to some of you to come and showcase your products. So, when we do this anniversary, Firstbank team will be here especially the Managing Director and all directors. So, you will have the opportunity to speak.

“I cannot put into words the confidence that this programme has built into you guys as I look back four months ago, and I could see people just struggling to raise their head to speak. But now they feel very confident; very bold and courageous individuals who are ready to take the world by storm. The world is yours.

“As they say just go and conquer the world. It is all in your mind and what you believe happens to you. If you put in faith, hard work, passion and dedication, you can’t go wrong. Having a business idea is just the starting point. Then when you lay the four things in it, you’re surely on your way to success. I’m happy that we are part of this journey. I’m happy that I’m part of this story. Okay. So, we will be happy to continue this marriage beyond this year with Eloy foundation. They are doing a very good job.”

Some of the winners are Ibinabo Moses (Founder Daily Tummies); Gladys Ojoma Ucheju Ajata (House of Glam); Chidinma Ikeh (Pearls High Quality Bread Bakery); Aisha Sulaiman (Royal Pearls Resources Limited); Adaora Akojuru (Berra Tomatoes); and Cynthia – House of Clingy



THISDAY learnt that in 2023, we (ELOY) would be empowering 1000 women at the ELOY Business shower brought to you by FirstBank and another 50 would get in the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment programme. All women go onto the ELOY Foundation Network for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners.