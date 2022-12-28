  • Wednesday, 28th December, 2022

Ekiti Tribunal Shifts Judgement to Thursday in Petition Filed by Oni Against Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Election Petition Tribunal in charge of the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election has Shifted the judgement on the petition filed by Engr Segun Oni, challenging the victory of Governor Biodun Oyebanji till Thursday.

A statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Umar Abubakar, clarified that the judgement will hold on Thursday, at the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti contrary to Wednesday, December 28 earlier announced.

The tribunal averred that against the earlier reported date of December 28, 2022, the judgement will now be dispensed on Thursday, saying;  “Thursday, 29th, December 2022 is sacrosanct and all parties concerned have been duly notified to take note”.

