2023 AND A CURIOUS CONTENTION

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, contentions continue to convulse Nigeria over sundry issues at a time Nigeria can ill-afford the complications and confusion clouding its space.

An abrupt and frankly jarring decision to redesign the naira quickly followed by stunning revelations that there would be withdrawal limits and then a sensational attempt by the Department of State Services to arrest the Central Bank Governor.

Nigerians could do with more clarity on their lives and in their affairs. In a country where mountains morph into molehills in the fraction of a second, the government should ensure that Nigerians are always carried along at every decision point to avoid controversy and enshrine transparency.

In a country where many times there appears an intentional attempt to obfuscate issues so that the gullible continue to groan, forcing policies down the throats of people would only compound an already difficult situation.

The Department of State Services moved with the speed of light to arrest the Central Bank Governor. But for what? Did the body which under the current administration has become notorious for its excesses have enough on the Central Bank Governor to warrant such audacious crossing of institutional lines?

It appears that the fuss is about 2023.The storm being whipped up over nothing has everything to do with the 2023 general elections.

Apparently, because the stakes are so high, much higher than they have ever been, nothing is considered too outrageous or too obscene.

Many Nigerians simply do not trust the Central Bank Governor. This lack of trust necessary yields mistrust for the policies issuing from a Central Bank Governor, no matter how pristine those policies may be.

How can many Nigerians trust him? It was painful embarrassing to watch the drama that unfolded around him when candidates were throwing their hats into the ring for the primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

Even if he could argue that he was an innocent victim of a highly charged drama, why did he take him so long to denounce the shenanigans if he ever and sincerely did?

But dealing with him invariably means dealing with the institution even if he does not exactly give off that aura. It is why the DSS must tread carefully. Keeping Nigeria rid of security threats is one thing, but breaching institutional lines especially when those lines have not been forcefully blurred by the bludgeon of the law is another thing.

While the DSS does a thoroughly commendable job of identifying security threats in Nigeria long before they blossom and stamping them out, the agency has also been known for its embarrassing overzealousness in the past. Men of the agency have been known to rouse judges in the middle of the night as well as invade court rooms all in the name of doing its job.

If the CBN Governor has fallen foul of any law, democracy, which Nigeria practices, gives it more than enough tools to tackle the problem. It does not call for a resort to any kind of shady tactics.

The law is the law because it is transparent or at least should be. Invariably, the operation of the law must be that for all to see.

Every virile democracy that glides along smoothly does so on the wheels of strong institutions, never strong men. If Nigeria is to ever reach the promised land, the rules would have to apply to all without exception.

Kene Obiezu, @kenobiezu