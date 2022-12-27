The Nwaogbos Celebrate Matriarch at 80

The Nwaogbo family will tomorrow , December 28, 2022 celebrate the life and time of their matriarch, Mrs Margaret Chizubelu Nwaogbo as she turns 80.

The celebration will take place in Ogurube Government Layout, Umuahia, the Abia state capital.



The newest octogenarian is an education administrator and has held the position of principal in many schools in and outside Abia state.



According to a statement from the family, born on the 9th of December 1942 to the family of late Rev. Canon Theophilus and Margaret Okonkwo of Ojoto, in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, the late Mrs Nwaogbo is a community leader, a philanthropist and a devout Christian.



A retired Permanent Secretary in Abia state, Mrs Nwaogbo has highly successful children including: Dr. Elekwachi Nwaogbo; Dr. Chizubelu Nwaogbo; Mrs Ezinne Ononeze; Dr. Amuche Nwaogbo, and Mrs. Chidinma Ofoma.



The matriarch of the Nwaogbo family was married to the former Secretary to Abia State Government, the late Dr Elekwachi James Nwaogbo. Both had met at the University of Ibadan and got married in January 1968 in the heat of the Nigerian Civil war.