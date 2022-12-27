RCCG Young Ministers’ Retreat Commences Today

Young Ministers Retreat (YMR), one of the biggest annual youth conventions in Nigeria would be holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos/Ibadan expressway from today.

The 4-day event is set to start today and end on December 30, 2022.

According to a statement, with the goal of building youths hungry for God and breaking grounds in global impact, “the YMR started in 2017 by Pastor Daniel Olawande fondly called PDaniel.

“In the past four years of YMR being in existence, it has witnessed testimonies of people all around the world. With over hundreds of thousands of people in attendance, there have been testimonies of healing, spiritual growth, financial breakthroughs and many more miracles of faith.

“Although started with a retreat strictly for ministers, the Young Ministers Retreat has evolved over the years and this year, the organizers are taking things even further by seeking to impact people beyond their spiritual growth.

“The 2022 retreat is being spiced up with other activities such as Specialized sessions which have free classes on life and career growth.

“The retreat promises to cover free sessions around government, politics, cyber security, financial growth, and many more areas many youths are passionate about.”

It added: “Scheduled for this session along PDaniel, is the Former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, Real Estate Billionaire, Dr. Stephen Akintayo and many other experts in Education, entrepreneurship, block chain etc all for free.

“Considering it is a Christian retreat meant for youths hungry for God, YMR would also have Encounter/revival hours where the participants would pray and seek God deeply and passionately.

Ministering at the retreat is the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Jerry Eze, Prophet Tomi Aroyomi, Nathaniel Bassey, Pastor Daniel and Nifemi Olawande, among other powerful men and women of God.”

The convener of the Young Ministers Retreat, PDaniel – when speaking about his expectation for the conference said, “I trust God to raise many giants, witnesses who will be bold enough to stand for God anywhere, people who are going to carry the full dimension of God’s power and God’s presence.

“I trust God for this year to see a multitude, minimum of 200,000 young persons, 100,000 salvations, 50,000 Holy Ghost baptism, 30,000 healings and miracles. It’s going to be a lot this year and I believe God that he will do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think according to the power that worketh in us.”

According to the convener, “if you are young and looking for a retreat to get yourself spiritually and career-ready to launch into 2023, then the Young Ministers Conference happening at Redemption Camp and starting on the 27th December, 2022 is for you.”