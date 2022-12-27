Oloyede Urges Quality, Excellence in Business Venture

Latest Headlines
Fadekemi Ajakaiye
The Founder and CEO, Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, as well as First Fountain Homes, Oladotun Oloyede has reiterated the importance of quality and excellent delivery as components of any upwardly mobile business.
Oloyede stated this at the companies’ joint end-of-the-year party which was held on Tuesday, 20th September, 2022. He appreciated staff members and stakeholders for their trust in the brand and tireless commitment to making sure that the core values are upheld.
He noted that 2023 will come bearing a greater level of standard Real Estate delivery and plans are already in motion to make business processes more efficient.
The Chief Operating Officer, First Fountain Homes, Ayodeji Oloruntoba expressed gratitude to staff members and clients for believing in the vision of First Fountain Homes in delivering Smart Homes to smart Lagosians. While talking about the completion of the first phase of the project, he announced that the second phase, which is the construction of 3-bedroom Terrace Duplexes will commence in the coming year.
Head of Operations, Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, Yemisi Okunlade stated that 2023 will be a great year for investors and land buyers because more high-value and affordable products will be launched, accompanied with top-notch service delivery.