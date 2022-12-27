Max-Migold Graduates 83 Students, Gets ISO Certificate

Kayode Tokede

Max-Migold Limited, a physical facility management, inspection, and technology advisory firm in Lagos recently graduated 83 students and obtained International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001: 2015 from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The firm joined the class of quality management system-certified organisations in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director,Max-Migold, Paul Erubami, said the firm in the last five years has graduated 500 students, stressing that “the certificate is the best for us, people outside think that SON doesn’t know how to rate organisation but we recognize them as best in doing this.”

According to him, “Max-Migold went through some rigorous process before we can reach the level of the certificate and our company is fully set up to maintain the quality management system perpetually because the system of documenting our customers’ requirement, a system for documenting how we deliver to our customers’ requirements, for managing our risks and getting feedback are now regulated and documented in day to day basis and been audited because we will have to maintain this certification.”

The Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim, who was represented by the Director, Management System Certification, Engr. Felix Nyado congratulated Max-Migold on the achievement, stating its service and product are extremely important to Nigeria in the face of the prevailing economic challenges.

“Your adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system framework reflects your vision to deliver quality services and products to your diverse clients at all times.”

Chairman of the occasion, group managing director, and founder of Hassan Hadid global Investment Limited, Mr. Kazeem Owolabi, challenged the graduates to adapt to change as it is essential in the new Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (VUCA) dispensation.