Massilia Motors Rewards 6 Entrepreneurs with Funding, Mentoring Sessions

Gilbert Ekwugbe

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria in partnership with Under40CEOs, a platform dedicated to inspiring and motivating Africa’s next crop of business leaders has announced the winners of the Drive Your Ambition-Meet Your Mentor Challenge.

The social media challenge, which is a part of the second season of the Drive Your Ambition campaign, was launched on Friday, September 30, 2022, with a call for entries on Instagram. After a rigorous process that saw over 166 entries whittled down to seventy participants, six winners emerged including; Angel George, Fatima Yusuf, Rita Roberts, Japhet Al-Krumeh, Vera Uzorwulu and Joshua Eragbie. These budding entrepreneurs got a free mentoring session with various Under 40 African business moguls and technocrats in several industries and with the sum of 200,000 naira each.

Head of Marketing and Communications at CFAO Mobility, Funmi Abiola, commented on the initiative: “The Drive Your Ambition Campaign has strived to empower the Nigerian youth since its inception.” “Because we believe in the importance of knowledge and experience sharing, we worked with the Under 40 CEOs network to select professionals from various sectors to mentor these young entrepreneurs. We look forward to hearing about the success stories of these winners, who we hope will eventually become our customers as their businesses grow, as impact is one of the finest ways to promote brand advocacy.”

“MSMEs in Africa have come to stay, and I daresay that emerging businesses in Africa have played a significant role in the African economy and undoubtedly, will continue to play such roles across various sectors,” said Familusi A. Babajide, Executive Director, Under 40 CEOs while commenting on the campaign. “The private sector has expanded into a robust and lucrative sector for every entrepreneur, and at Under40CEOs, we recognise the growing potentials of entrepreneurs Africa, and the need for guidance from established business icons. We created such a platform, our partners at Mitsubishi bought the vision, and a lucrative opportunity was birthed for young African business leaders.”