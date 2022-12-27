Kane Scores as Spurs Fightback to Hold Brentford 

*Newcastle hammer Leicester 3-0 to climb to second on the log

England captain Harry Kane scored in the first Premier League match since the World Cup ended nine days ago in Qatar as Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Brentford.

The Bees were on course for their first win over Spurs since 1948 after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, before Spurs netted twice within six minutes.

Kane, who scored one penalty and missed another in England’s 2-1 quarter-final loss to France,pulled one back in the 65th minute with an excellent header from Clement Lenglet’s cross.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 with a curling finish – and neither side was able to find a winner, with Kane heading a chance against the crossbar.

The hosts had taken a 15th-minute lead through Janelt’s close-range effort after goalkeeper Fraser Forster, in his first league start for Spurs, could only block the ball into his path following Mathias Jensen’s volley.

Brentford doubled their advantage as Toney grabbed his 11th league goal of the season, reacting quickest to tap in after Christian Norgaard had headed on a corner, but it was not enough.

Toney, 26, was appearing in his first game since being charged by the Football Association with 262 alleged betting breaches.He has until 4 January to respond to the charges.

The result leaves Spurs fourth in the table while Brentford are 10th.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United cruised past Leicester City with three first-half goals to claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table.

Chris Wood kickstarted a dominant performance by smashing the opener from the penalty spot before Miguel Almiron glided past the Leicester defence to tuck away the second.

Joelinton headed the third from a Kieran Trippier corner for his second goal of the season as the Magpies demonstrated the clinical edge that the hosts were missing.

With England midfielder James Maddison out of the Leicester squad, as he continues to recover from a knee issue sustained before the World Cup, Brendan Rodgers’ side were toothless in attack.