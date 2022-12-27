Gbajabiamila, Tejuosho, Others Grace Akinwunmi’s Charity Event

Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Senate member, Lanre Tejuosho, were top on the list of dignitaries that graced the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation at the weekend in Lagos.

A former House of Representatives member and former member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, former FIFA Executive member, Dr. Amos Adamu, Former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, NFF member, Aisha Falode, CEO, Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje, President Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, former LSSC boss, Kwesu Tandor and popular Pastor, Ituah Igholado were all present.

Five Chairmen of State Football Association were also in attendance. They are Adamawa, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun and Kwara FA chairmen.

Over 1000 kids took part playing different roles as two quality age grade male and female games were played.

Senator Tejuosho took the kick-off of the main match of the day between Remo Stars and Shooting Stars while Hon. Gbajabiamila took pictures with the age grade male teams after handshake with the players. Remo defeated 3SC 1-0 in the exhibition match.

The major highlight of the day was the presentation of cash gifts to 60 students as part of the SACF philanthropic gestures and also in celebration of Barrister Akinwunmi who will be 60 years on December 29.

Speaking on the event, Alhaja Omidiran commended Akinwunmi’s love for football and his kind heart of giving hope to the less-privileged.

“The Foundation has been wonderful in the past years because we hear testimonies of some of the beneficiaries. They deserve our support,” she said.

Ogun FA Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, also stated that SACF was a noble idea.

“I commend Barrister Akinwunmi for his consistency with the foundation. It is not easy at a time like this to maintain such project in Nigeria,” Majekodunmi said.

Over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the foundation which has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.