ANPMP Canvasses Support for Members Over the Recent Flood Disaster

ANPMP canvasses for support for her members that suffered losses following the recent flood disaster across the country.

The group in a statement jointly signed by the President, Kay Adesola, and Secretary-General, Dr. Ned Okoro, called on the federal government of Nigeria to show mercy and support for the members of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) who lost their hospitals or homes due to the recent flood.

The group in the statement stated that some actually lost both hospital and home, ending up in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp.

The statement hinted that it has been quite an overwhelming event as the harsh situation in the country has been worsened by this disaster.

According to the statement, “These our members who are victims, are among those of us that have refused to join the “Japa phenomenon”, staying back to cater for the health need of our people .

“These flood victims are part of the Private Healthcare Providership that contribute about 70% of the health care delivery in the country.

“The members of the Association, ANPMP, have stressed themselves to raise about Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000)only which has been distributed to the affected members but this remains a little drop into the ocean of need.

“We use this medium to reach out to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria,Hon. Sadiya Umar Faruoq; various Governmental and; Non-Governmental Organizations to extend supportive milk of humanity to these colleagues who have suffered so much losses and are finding things so tough as an aftermath of the flood disaster.

“We also seize this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to seek and put a final solution to this perennial occurrence of flood disaster across the land.”