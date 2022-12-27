2022: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The events, issues and legal personalities that shaped 2022, were as complex and exciting, as engaging. As the year comes an end, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi take a kaleidoscopic view of the leading issues, events and personalities that made THIS DAY LAWYER cover for the year 2022. We wish you all a happy and prosperous new year in advance

The year opened with a candid, no holds bared interview with the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice (now immediate past), Olawale Fapohunda, SAN in our very first edition on January 4.

‘Judicial Salaries and Allowances are Unacceptable and Unjustifiable’

Ekiti State, undoubtedly, is one of the most economically disadvantaged States in the country; but, the State is blessed with a progressive Governor and a highly cerebral, innovative, reform-minded Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the person of Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, a two-term Attorney-General. He is undeniably, one of Nigeria’s leading experts in justice sector reform. He played a lead role in the drafting of several Nigerian laws, including the Correctional Services Act and the recently enacted Police Act. On New Year’s Eve, he explained and enumerated his achievements in office, and his plans for the remaining part of his tenure to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi.

January 11 edition focused onWomen in Governance: Kwara Leads the Pack

The quiet, peaceful State of Kwara recently attracted national attention, when the forward-looking Governor, His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a bold and courageous move, appointed a good number of women into his cabinet as Commissioners and Heads of important Government Agencies. The people-centric Governor is the very first to deliberately set up a gender parity cabinet. He further ‘put his money where his mouth is’, by facilitating the enactment of the Political Offices (Gender Composition) Bill 2021, into law.

The Law which prescribes the appointment of at least 35% of either sex into political appointive positions to enhance gender inclusivity, was the focus of this Special Edition, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s speech, commendation from the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina J. Mohammed and the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale

Fapohunda, SAN; and a discourse with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Ossai Ojigho, and Uju Peace Okeke on the provisions of the law, and why it is necessary for all other State Executives to replicate this Law in their various States.

The unfortunate death of the Dowen College student was the subject of our January 18 edition headlined ‘Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Is there a Cover-up?’

The sad and horrible death of the 12 year old Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni, under questionable circumstances, is one that Nigerians may not allow to be swept under the carpet. Many were in shock, when the Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice declared that Oromoni’s death resulted from natural causes, even though thorough investigations do not seem to have been carried out, and the Coroner’s Inquest was yet to be conducted. Furthermore, well documented events, videos, audio recordings, and text messages, if anything, all seem to raise more questions begging for answers. Is there a cover up, regarding the cause of Sylvester Oromoni’s death? Was there a dying declaration by Sylvester Oromoni? Were the conclusions of the Police and DPP too hasty, in such a very sensitive case? Norrison I. Quakers, SAN, Major Ben Aburime (Rtd), Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, Victor Anazonwu, Solomon Oluwaseun Olukoya, and Afolabi Abiodun examine a multitude of legal and ethical issues in this matter, and reach conclusions that could possibly aid the authorities, if they are concerned in so doing, to unravel what really occurred that resulted in the premature death of the Deceased.

January 25 had the fiery Niger-Delta Activist speak on crucial issues affecting the region and the nation: ‘Despite Our Oil, the Niger-Delta is Underdeveloped’

At 94, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark CON, a Lawyer by training, remains sharp, witty, and fearless, with undying patriotism for Nigeria. One cannot encounter this elder statesman, former Information Minister and Leader of the Ijaw nation, without being inspired and enlightened about Nigeria and its myriad of complexities. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi spent quality time with Chief Clark at his Abuja residence, and left in awe at his sagacity, clear recall of events, dates, names and places. He went down memory lane and reminisced on his glowing career as a Lawyer, Activist and Nationalist. He also discussed several issues, including the grievances of the Nigeria-Delta people, underdevelopment and pollution of the region, restructuring of Nigeria and the 2023 elections.

NBA Pushes Justice Sector Reform to the Front Burner was our focus on February 1.

The previous week had been a very busy one for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as it held its Justice Sector Reform Summit at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in the Nation’s Capital. The retinue of activities included special working sessions with Bar leaders, Lawyers, Judges and other stakeholders. The NBA President, Olumide Akpata, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olufemi Gbajabiamila, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the NBA and the House of Representatives. The two-day programme, culminated in the inauguration of the Electoral Committee of the NBA for its upcoming 2022 elections. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi who attended the event in Abuja, reported.

February 8 was‘My Utopia is Online Courts and ADR’ After his tour of duty as Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN has returned firmly to active legal practice, doing what he knows how to do best. As his law firm, Adeniji Kazeem & Co. clocked 25 years recently, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi engaged him on a wide range of professional issues, including reminiscences of his tenure as A-G of Nigeria’s largest and most cosmopolitan State. He also spoke about his optimism for the future of the legal profession, in Nigeria.

For February 15, it wasNBAWF: Building a Solid Structure to Support Nigerian Female Lawyers

The Inner Bar is peopled with a negligible number of female Lawyers, and even fewer from the Academic category. As a matter of fact, Professor Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, SAN has the rare privilege of being the very first female Academic to be conferred with the exalted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2018. In addition to her many accolades, the NBA called upon her to take up the herculean task of reviving the erstwhile moribund Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum (NBAWF), a task she has been handling with stoical diligence. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi engaged Professor Bamgbose, not just on the resuscitation of the NBAWF, the journey so far and the lasting legacies being built, but on some critical professional and academic issues.

We featured the 20th anniversary of the passage of and tributes to Bankole Olumide Aluko, SAN on February 22: An Irreplaceable Icon

20 years ago, the Nigeria legal community lost one of its most brilliant icons, Mr Bankole Olumide Aluko, SAN. His colleagues at the law firm he co-founded, Aluko & Oyebode, paid him a special tribute to commemorate the two decades of his passing. As they say, legacies never die.

The intractable quest for appropriate wages for judicial officers was our focus for on March 1: ‘Put Judicial Officers’ Salaries on Par with that of Legislators’

The climb to the pinnacle of a judicial career can be quite tortuous and demanding, especially given the challenges and the many hurdles one has to surmount. Honourable Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour JSC (Rtd) rose from being a fearless Prosecutor in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to the Director of Public Prosecutions, to a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, and finally to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, from where he stepped down with pomp last year, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70. As he stepped down as Chairman of the esteemed Body of Benchers, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi sought him out. He went down memory lane as he reminisced on his glowing career on the Bench, and bore his mind on several other issues pertaining to the legal profession in Nigeria.

World powers at war came up on March 8, with the title Russia v Ukraine: Nuts, Bolts and Consequences

Earlier this year, the world experienced it’s closest to a world war in recent times, with the sudden invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the debate as to whether Russia would unleash its nuclear power during the hostilities, which could have far reaching effects. What started as a seemingly minor dispute between two former Eastern Bloc countries, has gradually escalated into a war, which has put the world on Red Alert with potentially disastrous consequences, including a major humanitarian crisis. Tolu Aderemi, Gboyega Okunniga and Felix Sugabs examined the complex issues from diverse perspectives, including how the crisis could be beneficial to Nigeria, if Government is able to take advantage of the opportunities open to it.

March 15:‘I Will Now Focus on Justice Sector Reform’

Can Nigeria progress, if it is not restructured politically and economically? Mrs Funke Adekoya, SAN is empathic in her response, that it cannot. The legal amazon who was called to the Bar in 1974, turned 70 earlier this year. In an encounter with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi she explained that her stepping aside from the law firm of Aelex which she co-founded almost two decades ago, is not a total retirement from active legal practice, but rather allows her to have a closer embrace with what may have become her passion, arbitration. She is also rolling up her sleeves to contribute her efforts to justice sector reforms, and promoting better care for underprivileged street children.

March 22was the special edition on #JusticeForBamise

The murder of a young lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwole in a BRT vehicle in Lagos metropolis, left many in deep shock and fright over the safety of the BRT transport system. It also elicited widespread calls demanding justice for the slain Bamise, who is alleged to have been raped and murdered for rituals, as her corpse is said to have been found with her genitals purportedly missing. In this Discourse, Norrison Quakers, SAN, George Oguntade, SAN, Professor Hope Eghagha and Major Ben Aburime (Rtd) all called for a thorough investigation into Bamise’s untimely death, and that the culprit(s) be brought to justice swiftly. We at This Day, express our heartfelt condolences to Bamise’s family on their irreplaceable loss. “Those who walk uprightly, enter into peace” – Isaiah 57:2.

March 29,Y.C. Maikyau SAN spoke to THIS DAY LAWYER earlier this year, stating unequivocally that ‘NBA ‘I Stand for One Strong and United NBA’

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is not only the largest professional body in Africa, but also the most cohesive in terms of its broad-based programmes which impact its over 200,000 members. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi took out time to speak with the Chairman of the NBA Welfare Committee, Mr Yakubu C. Maikyau, SAN. The first Senior Advocate from Kebbi State spoke extensively on crucial issues, including the recent outright rejection of the gender-based bills by the National Assembly; the bid by the Senate to build six new Law School Campuses when the existing ones are not in the best of conditions due to a paucity of funds, what would be the resultant effect of following through with such a ridiculous decision; and why he thinks Nigeria doesn’t have enough Lawyers.

April 5 ‘Reintroduction of a National

Shipping Line is Overdue’

The Maritime Sector is a goldmine on the global scene, and Nigeria shouldn’t be an exemption or exception with regard to enjoying the benefits that can be accrued therefrom. But, the Nigerian Maritime Industry does appear to have huge but surmountable challenges, including local capacity to own and crew ships, implementation of the Cabotage Law, and the inexplicable

absence of a National Shipping Line since the liquidation of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) in 1995. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi encountered a Maritime Law Practitioner, Mrs Jean Chiazor-Anishere, SAN who provided clues as to how the seemingly humongous challenges in the sector can be overcome.

ForApril 12,national security grabbed our headlines with‘Who Will Secure Our Nation?’

Every passing day sees Nigeria’s insecurity attain worsening dimensions. The March 2022 Kaduna train attack which resulted in several deaths, many injuries and the kidnap of numerous commuters who remain unaccounted for over two weeks after the dastardly incident, yet again brought to the fore, the very urgent need to rethink the nation’s security architecture. With insecurity flashpoints all over the country, North-East, North Central, parts of the South-East and this time the North-West, Nigeria is undoubtedly involved in a low-grade war. Some suggestions as to a lasting panacea for these enormous security challenges, was the topic of this Discourse by Jide Ojo, Dr Kayode Ajulo, and Major Ben Aburime (Rtd)

On April 19 the Transport Minister’s Interview was headlined .‘Poverty Didn’t Start With Buhari’s Government’

For many years, the Nigerian rail transport system which was vibrant and highly reliable in the 1960s and 1970s, gradually decayed and became comatose. At best, it offered epileptic and skeletal services on very few routes. The coming into office of Rt. Honourable Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Governor of Rivers State 2007-2015, as Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, changed that old discouraging narrative. Today, for the first time in decades, Nigeria has standard gauge rail lines, better moving, air-conditioned trains which now ply several major routes, with plans to add on more routes in the foreseeable future.

However, the euphoria of having train services recently dampened, raising questions about the security of passengers on the trains, when on the extremely popular Abuja-Kaduna route, a Kaduna bound train was attacked by bandits/terrorists. Precious lives were lost, many were injured, while even more were kidnapped; an unfortunate incident which the Minister confessed saddened him greatly. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi sought Minister Amaechi out, to discuss Government’s plans to secure the trains, the strides which have so far been made in the Nigerian railway sector since his assumption of office, while touching briefly on his declaration to run for Nigeria’s Presidency should he secure the APC Presidential ticket.

April 26 – Domestic Violence:Nigerian Women at Risk

The recent death of one of Nigeria’s leading gospel music artistes, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly battered to death by her husband, elicited nationwide outcry. Christian leaders rose in outright condemnation of the dastardly act, with many calling for her husband to face the hangman. Her death however, revealed the scary statistics of women who are subjected to inhumane and violent treatment in the hands of their spouses. Gender Rights Activists, Osai Ojigho, Amanda Demechi-Asagba and Uju Peace Okeke discussed Gender-Based and Domestic Violence, suggesting ways in which escalating spousal abuse can be reduced, and how victims can find respite.

May 3, Chrisland Sex Scandal: Abdication of Duty by Parents and Schools

The wide outrage that trailed the sex video of some students of the upscale, Chrisland School while on a Sports trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, awoke in many Nigerian parents the pent-up frustrations of parenting and disciplining teenage and even younger wards. Who is to blame, Parents, Schools or Government?

All three, it seems. Zainab Suleiman Okino and Edoamaowo Udeme discuss the matters arising in respect of the Chrisland matter, especially as such deviant behaviour seems to be prevalent in many schools. They x-rayed the undeniable rot that currently pervades our secondary educational institutions, while Onyekachi Umah examined the age of culpability of young Nigerian offenders, vis-à-vis the various criminal laws across the country.

May 10, ‘We Need an In-Depth Review

of Judicial Salaries’

The nation’s forthcoming general elections is one that many have said is a make or mar one, given the complexities in the polity and the urgent need to reengineer the entire architecture of governance for the nation. As more Presidential aspirants expressed interest in running, one of the nation’s leading intellectuals in governance declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Thoroughbred and internationally recognised development Economist with a doctorate in War Studies, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi made his declaration to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in the upcoming elections at a ceremony in Abuja last Wednesday, May 4, 2023. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi engaged the Presidential aspirant in a conversation and discussed many issues ranging from why he desires to succeed Buhari as President at this critical time in Nigeria’s history where the country seems to be at one of its lowest ebbs, to his achievements in Justice Sector Reform in Ekiti State and his plans to expatiate on these achievements across our nation should he be elected as President, to the strides made in his time as Chairman of the Governors’ Forum.

May 17 – Peter-Odili JSC: An Amazon Bows Out at 70

Having served the nation with great candour and dedication for 44 years, Honourable Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili CFR bowed out as a Justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 12, 2022 on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi who attended the colourful and very well-attended valedictory court session at the Supreme Court, spoke with a cross-section of senior Lawyers who attested to the her humility, integrity, intelligence and hard work. In this Special Edition, Chief Solomon Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, also pays glowing tribute to her.

May 24 – ‘6th ICC Arbitration Conference Will be a High-Powered Event’

Nigeria has no doubt come into a clear lead, in the Arbitration community in Africa. In the quest to deepen arbitration practice in Nigeria and make the country the arbitration hub in Africa, the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (ICCN) Arbitration & ADR Commission held its 6th ICC Africa Arbitration Conference at the Civic Centre and Eko Hotel, both in Victoria Island, Lagos on 1st – 3rd June, 2022. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi talked to the Chairman of the ICCN Arbitration & ADR Commission, Mrs Dorothy Ufot, SAN, on the preparations for the Conference at which the first female President of the institution, Ms Claudia Salomon, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are expected to speak. Mrs Ufot, SAN, the current holder of the prestigious African Arbitrator of the Year Award, also expressed her views about other burning national issues, including the new law to criminalise payment of ransom for kidnap victims.

May 31 – ‘Restrict Right of Appeal to Apex Court’

In a jurisdiction where partnerships do not seem to thrive much, its good to see a partnership that has thrived for several decades. The upscale law firm of Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe & Belgore (SOOB Law) established in 1989 by the name Partners, has weathered the storm for over 30 years and is still going strong. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi spoke to the firm’s four Partners, Ebun Sofunde, SAN, Jide Ogundipe, Dele Belgore, SAN and their new Partner, former Nigerian Bar Association Lagos Branch Chairman, Yemi Akangbe, who came on board when one of the founding Partners, Gabriel Osakwe voluntarily retired from active legal practice. The Partners spoke about their areas of expertise, and shared their views on some topical issues, while Mr Akangbe spoke about his experience and some of his achievements as Chairman of the largest Branch of the NBA.

June 7 ‘The Rising Scourge of Mob Action in Nigeria’

In the past few years, irate mobs have unleashed jungle justice on hapless citizens, claiming many lives in the various zones of the country. From 2019 to date, it was reported by SBM Intel that there have been 279 cases of mob justice in Nigeria, resulting in the death of 391 people, 223 of them occurring in the South. So far, the South West is leading the pack with 100 incidents, South South 64, North Central 39, South East 33, North West 30 and North East 13. What could be responsible for this rising inhumane trend, where citizens take the law into their own hands, resorting to self-help and becoming the Prosecutor, Judge, Jury and Executioner? Is the nation’s criminal justice system failing? Is it caused by a combination of factors like unemployment, poverty, illiteracy and religion? What is the panacea? Professor Earnest Ojukwu, SAN, Professor Andrew Chukwumerie, SAN and Chukwu Emeka Eze examine the worrisome trend and proffer solutions.

June 14 – Nigeria: A Cash and Carry Democracy

In what may go down in the nation’s political history as the most monetised Presidential election primaries, both the ruling party, APC, and the main opposition party, PDP, conducted primaries which produced their Presidential flag bearers. The question on the lips of many is, who outspent who? PDP or APC? What does the law say about political spending? Should there be a more reasonable ceiling in the amount spent on primaries and campaigns, as it is done in other climes? Norrison Quakers, SAN, Uju Peace Okeke, Jide Ojo and Dr Sam Amadi in this discourse, examined the issues which flowed from the recently concluded party primaries of the political parties, preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

June 21 – ‘ECNBA Will Deliver a Credible Election for Nigerian Lawyers’

Again, Nigerian Lawyers geared up for the biennial elections, to usher in a new Exco of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The previous elections had come with peculiar challenges, especially with hitches and glitches associated with e-voting. The Chairman of the 2023 Election Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), Ayodele Akintunde, SAN assured Nigerian Lawyers that his Committee would deliver a free, fair, credible and controversy-free election in July, when they go polls to elect new their leaders. He also told Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in a down-to-earth chat, that his Committee

won’t hesitate to wield the big-stick, if any of the contestants break the rules.

June 28 – ‘2023 Transition Will be Pivotal for a Better Nigeria’

Roland Ewubare is one Nigerian Lawyer who can be described as a Jack of all trades and a Master of all! He has traversed the global legal sphere as an academic, human rights practitioner, oil and gas expert, and innately, a philanthropist. In a down-to-earth chat, he shared his interesting journey with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi right through till his resignation as a Chief Operating Officer at NNPC in July 2020 for personal reasons which he explained. He answered several questions which have agitated the minds of Nigerians on gas flaring, the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act, the impact that the Dangote Refinery will have on Nigeria and our oil industry, and what we can do to optimise our mineral resources.

July 5 – Overhauling the Judiciary: Acting CJN Ariwoola’s Tasks Ahead

In a most unexpected twist, the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad GCON unceremoniously resigned as head of the nation’s Judiciary on Monday, June 27, 2022. In the tradition of the Bench of not allowing a vacuum, the next in rank, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was sworn in the same day by President Muhammadu Buhari, as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. As his confirmation as substantive Heas of the Apex Court is being awaited, senior Nigerian Lawyers express their expectations of the new CJN in this special edition.

July 12 – Gadzama, Maikyau, Taidi: Nigerian Lawyers Decide

Once again, Nigerian Lawyers were set to elect their national officers to run the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the next two years. Since the NBA adopted the electronic voting method by universal suffrage, the exercise has witnessed its fair share of challenges, which the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Ayo Akintunde, SAN, in a recent interview with THIS DAY LAWYER, gave assurance would be surmounted. In this year’s election, three eminently qualified candidates were in the race, namely Chief J-K Gadzama, SAN, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN and Jonathan Gunu Taidi. Who will Nigerian Lawyers select as their next President? Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi asked each of the contestants a set of probing questions, as to why they think Nigerian Lawyers should entrust them with the affairs of the Association for the next two years, and the highlights of their manifestos.

July 19 – APC and the Insensitivity of a Muslim-Muslim Ticket

To the chagrin of many, the ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a move that perplexed many, when its Presidential flag bearer, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after the initial prevarication selected Senator Kashim Shettima, former Governor of Borno State and a fellow Muslim, as his running mate. While some bemoaned the insensitivity of the APC in featuring a Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket, some others consider it political suicide, as they believe it will dampen the chances of the Party at the polls. Some APC stalwarts have registered their disapproval of this development, by resigning from the Party in protest. Dr Daniel Hassan Bwala, Inibehe Effiong and Ogedi Ogu, express their views on this rather controversial choice of APC.

July 26 – ‘FG was Complicit in Ceding Bakassi to Cameroon’

The story of how Nigeria ceded the Bakassi Peninsular to Cameroon, is yet to be fully told. It was a legal battle which took both countries to the International Court of Justice at The Hague (ICJ), and one which Nigeria sadly lost, as a result of which a full local government area in Nigeria was excised to Cameroon. Mrs Nella Andem-Ewa Rabana, SAN, FCI Arb who as the then Attorney-General of Cross River State was a member of the Nigerian legal team that went before the ICJ, narrated to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi the challenges and obstacles, that mitigated against Nigeria at the ICJ.

She also shared her views on the advancement of Arbitration in Nigeria, why women empowerment is a fundamental right, and the raging national debate on APC’s Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket.

August 2 – ‘2022 AGC Will be an Unforgettable Experience for Lawyers’

Africa’s largest professional body, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) hosted its 62nd Annual General Conference (AGC) in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos from 19th to 26th of August, 2022. With over 30,000 Conferees expected to attend both physically and virtually, this year’s Conference promised to surpass the previous ones. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and

Jude Igbanoi, the 2022 Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Tobenna Erojikwe explains why this year’s Conference is a must attend for Nigerian Lawyers. He went further to explain the choice of world acclaimed award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie as Keynote Speaker, the highlights of the Conference including the entertainment lined up for Lawyers to relax, and why the NBA partnered with Meta (owners of Facebook) to power the Conference.

August 9 – ‘We have taken Arbitration to Other African Countries’

For Alternative Dispute Resolution, Nigeria is fast becoming a hub in Africa; and as Arbitration continues to deepen, Nigeria has actually exported ADR to other African countries, including Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya and others. Mr Olatunde Busari, SAN is one of those who pioneered Arbitration practice in Nigeria in the early 1990s. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, he spoke on a wide range of issues from Arbitration to Corporate Governance, the NBA, the recent NICN judgement with regard to salaries of judicial officers, why Nigeria doesn’t require a separate court for election matters and insecurity.

August 16 – ASUU Strike: Any End in Sight?

Since February 14, 2022, over six months and counting, the nation’s universities had been under lock and key because of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Strike. The seemingly interminable strikes have the potential of causing serious damage to Nigeria’s tertiary education system, if they haven’t already done so. In the last 13 years, ASUU has gone on strike nine times, keeping students out of school for various periods of time ranging from one week (2016 warning strike) to nine months in 2020. Aside from the fact that students end up spending a longer period of time to complete their studies because of the interruptions caused by the strikes, foreign universities and countries are said to be eyeing degrees obtained from Nigerian public universities with suspicion, unlike before. This may be due to the fall in the standard of education which is inevitable, due to numerous breaks occasioned by the strikes, and subsequent rush to complete the syllabus on resumption. What options are left for students and parents? Not too many. Private universities are too expensive. The prevailing foreign exchange rates, have also priced foreign universities out of the reach of majority of Nigerians. Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, Norrison Quakers, SAN, Jefferson Uwoghiren and Kede Aihie delve into the issues and proffered possible solutions for ending the ASUU Strike, and and putting measures in place to prevent any future reoccurrences.

August 23 – ‘NBA Under Our Watch, Wasn’t Any Government’s Appendage’

Just before the conclusion 2022 NBA AGC, the Olumide Akpata-led administration of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) would be handing over to the incoming Y.C. Maikyau, SAN’s team of new national officers of the NBA. Over the past 24 months, Olumide Akpata took bold steps to ensure that the Association reclaims its pride of place, particularly as the watchdog of the society. How well did he fulfil the campaign promises, which he made to NBA Members in 2020? As the Annual General Conference of the Association kicked off in Lagos on Sunday, August 21, Olumide Akpata took time out to speak with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on the highlights of his tenure, some of the achievements of his administration and many other issues which are of interest to Nigerian Lawyers. We congratulated Mr Akpata on a successful tenure, and going forward, we wished him all the best.

August 30 – 2022 NBA Conference: Bold Transitions

For Africa’s largest professional body, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the aphorism that promises are easy to make, but hard to deliver, didn’t come true at the Annual General Conference which held at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos in the month of August. The Conference, the 62nd in the Association’s history, which saw over 13,000 physical attendees and an additional 5,000 Lawyers attending virtually, was a huge success despite the challenges, including the inability of all Conferees to get their conference materials and the looting of same, which took place during the Conference. Onikepo Braithwaite, Jude Igbanoi and Steve Aya reported on the proceedings of the 7-day event, at the end of which a new Executive of the Association led by Yakubu Maikyau, SAN was sworn into office.

September 6 – ‘I Was Tortured in Prison’

Activist Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, was in two of Nigeria’s pitiable, inhumane and dehumanising correctional centres. Inibehe Effiong went to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to defend a client before the Chief Judge’s Court, in a case of defamation allegedly against the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, but instead, he began a nightmarish journey to the dungeons of Ikot Ekpene and Uyo Correctional Centres for purported contempt of court. He narrated his harrowing ordeal to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi.

September 13 – ‘Is the Lagos State Parking Levy Legal?’

A few weeks ago, the inhabitants of Lagos State awoke to yet another levy, in addition to the multiple taxes already foisted on them by the State Government. This time, it is the Lagos

State Parking Levy which stands at N80,000 per vehicle, and a non-refundable Administrative/Processing fee which applies based on the location. Humans Rights Lawyer and Activist, Femi Falana, SAN tackled Haroun Adebayo of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, on what he described as unconscionable multiple taxation and illegal levies. It was Crossfire!

September 20 – ‘There is a Total Feeling of Unease in Nigeria Now’

For most Nigerian Female Lawyers, it is a tortuous journey to the peak of the legal profession. In spite of these challenges, Mrs Olabisi Soyebo surmounted all to become the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria from the North in 2008. She told Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in chats, about her journey to the peak of her career as a legal practitioner, her deep seated concerns over the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, and the unprecedented mass exodus of Nigerian youths and professionals to greener pastures.

September 27 – Filling Supreme Court Vacancies: Issues for Consideration

The last port of call on the Nigerian Judicial ladder, is the Supreme Court. All appeals terminate at the Apex Court; they can go no further. The Constitution provides for a total of 21 Justices of the Court, but in the past few years, this maximum number has not been reached for reasons ranging from their Lordships retiring in quick succession on attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 70, or death, and the last two Chief Justices stepping down before the end of their tenures. Presently, there exist eight vacancies at the Supreme Court, but the modalities of filling those vacancies and the quality of appointees have been a source of contention amongst legal pundits. While some believe that it is only fair that the Supreme Court Justices should be selected from the crop of Court of Appeal Justices who have served on the Bench possibly for decades, hoping to reach the helm of their career as judicial officers, others believe Senior Advocates of Nigeria and Academics should also be considered for the position of Supreme Court Justice. Professor Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Professor Paul Oboh Idornigie, SAN and Joseph Otteh proffered solutions to addressing these perennial concerns.

October 4 – What Nigerians Expect From the Next President

Several weeks ago, Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on political campaigns. As this administration’s tenure draws to an end, the nation is in search of a new President, and come May 29, 2023, a new one shall be sworn in. Given the complexities and present realities of the country, it will not be a tea party for the next President of the Federation. But what do Nigerians expect from their next President? Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi spoke to a cross-section of senior Lawyers on their expectations of the incoming President.

October 11 – The Peoples Democratic Party v Mai Mala Buni: Implications for the Polity

The recent judgement of the Federal High Court in PDP v Mai Mala Buni, in which the candidature of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his Deputy for the 2023 Gubernatorial election was nullified, on the ground that Governor Buni was ineligible to sponsor them as acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), being a sitting Governor who is prohibited from holding these two positions concurrently. It seems that sometime in 2021, Festus Keyamo, SAN, had privately warned the APC about what could be the dangers of allowing the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni remain as the Acting Chairman of the Party. The judgement raised quite a number of concerns, especially the far-reaching implications for other Parties, and consequently, the larger Nigerian polity. What lessons are there for other political parties? Is there any respite for the beleaguered ruling APC? Chief Ferdinand Orbih, SAN dissected the landmark precedent- setting judgement, and teased out the issues and the implications for the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party and the nation.

October 18 – ‘I See God’s Finger in My CON Award’

The story of Nigeria’s march to post-military democracy, cannot be told without an ample mention of the role of human rights defenders like Chief Dr Mike Ozekhome, CON, SAN. The fearless Constitutional Lawyer who turned 65 on October 15, 2022,

had the privilege of being awarded the coveted office of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, by President Muhammadu Buhari whom he had constructively criticised on a number of occasions, last week. He went down memory lane with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on his various battles in the trenches, and shared his opinion on several issues including restructuring and ransom payments to kidnappers.

October 25 – Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s Rendition from Kenya

Since June 2021, the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, having been forcibly brought back to Nigeria from Kenya by the Nigerian Government, has been in the custody of the SSS since then. But, a glimmer of hope for Kanu’s release

came about a fortnight ago, when the Court of Appeal in its judgement in his case dropped the rest of the amended charges which the lower court retained against him, ruled that his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria was unlawful, and discharged him. But, the Attorney-General of the Federation

and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN maintains that ‘Kanu was only discharged, and not acquitted.’ Two of Nigeria’s foremost human rights Lawyers, Femi Falana, SAN and Kanu’s lead Counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome CON, SAN dissect the issues in this matter, and explain why Kanu’s continued detention amounts to impunity and a total disregard for the rule of law.

November 1 – ‘Remuneration of Nigerian Judicial Officers is Appalling’

Nigeria, without any iota of doubt, has some of the brightest legal minds in the world. Both at home and in the diaspora, Nigerian Lawyers have distinguished themselves with expertise in diverse areas of law. Dr Charles Adeogun-Phillips is one such shining stars; a former Prosecutor/Senior Counsel at the United Nations’ International Criminal Court who recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Warwick, has done outstanding work in

international criminal prosecutions, chasing ‘bad guys’ all over the world, with a view to bringing them to justice, whether for crimes against humanity and war crimes, or financial misdeeds. He has done so, with a good measure of success. He told Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in a chat, how most of his prosecutorial work has helped to set the much-needed precedents where they didn’t exist. He also demonstrated his willingness to help in the home front, while firmly advocating that Nigeria needs more Judges and better conditions of service for them.

November 8 – Naira Redesign: Economic or Political Expediency?

By December 15, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the new redesigned Naira notes in denominations of 200, 500 and 1,000. Amidst speculations over what the real intent of Government is, there is the ongoing bickering between the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed. Dr Sam Amadi, Jide Ojo, Jefferson Uwoghiren and Emeka Ejikonye interrogate the issues surrounding the exercise, including its import and the cost of printing the new notes.

November 15 – ‘LSN? Why Now? For What Purpose?’

For over six decades, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has served as the sole umbrella body for Lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar by the Supreme Court, as Barristers and Solicitors. This

crucial role of the NBA hasn’t been without its fair share of challenges, including an imperfect electoral system, but the body has managed to surmount its challenges to play its statutory role over the years. The sudden recent emergence of a body christened the Law Society of Nigeria

(LSN) was received with mixed feelings and questions, including why now? Has it come to threaten the peace that the NBA has enjoyed, since the 1992 Port Harcourt Debacle which saw

it in limbo for six years? Does the emergence of such a body enjoy legal backing? The LSN whose abrupt appearance is raising eyebrows as to its intent and purposes, was the subject-matter of this Discourse by Dr Richard Ahuonaruogho, SAN, Abdulrasheed Ibrahim and Sylvester Udemezue.

November 22 – Rising Suicide Cases in Nigeria: Causes and Solutions

National statistics, have shown a noticeable increase in the cases of suicide across Nigeria. People continue to jump off the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagoon, or ingest ‘Sniper’, a disinfectant and all purpose cleaner, turned into a popular and easily available poison, to commit suicide. In a country where suicide is erroneously associated with spiritual causes, plus a paucity of psychiatric experts, curbing the malaise is undoubtedly challenging. Leading Psychiatric expert,Dr Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, Onikepo Braithwaite, Kede Aihie and Abdul Ed Malik examined why both the young and the old are taking their lives, and possible solutions to curb the scourge.

November 29 – ‘Our Top Priority is, Digitalising Lagos’ Judiciary’

At a population of slightly over 20 million, Lagos State is unarguably the most populous city and the third largest economy in Africa, in addition to being quite cosmopolitan and ethnically diverse. The challenges of administering justice in such a State, are undoubtedly humongous. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, is the one who currently carries this responsibility. How has he fared in this herculean task of administering justice to citizens of the State, through the over 400 Lawyers under his supervision? Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi tracked him down to discuss his eventful three and a half years in office, including some of his innovations, and achievements so far.

December 6 – ‘There’s Gender Inequality at the Inner Bar’

The journey to the apex of the legal profession can be quite tortuous, and for female Lawyers, it is doubly challenging. Professor Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor, SAN is a quintessential Academic with a very rich background in corporate practice, having transversed litigation, arbitration, oil & gas, and finally settling in the ivory tower as the Dean of the Law Faculty of Baze University, Abuja, where many budding Lawyers went through her tutelage. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, she shared her thoughts on a number of issues, including how female Lawyers can rise on the ladder in the profession.

December 13 – December 2022 Call to Bar Ceremony

December 6 and 7, over 4,500 New Wigs were admitted to the Nigerian Bar with pomp and pageantry at the newly commissioned ultramodern Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja. As the yearly intake into the legal profession increases by the year, some have raised concerns that Nigeria may be producing too many Lawyers, while others argue that with an average of one Lawyer to about 37,000 people, Nigeria may not have enough Lawyers yet. Onikepo Braithwaite, whose daughter was one of those called to the Bar was present at the occasion, with additional reports by Alex Enumah, This Day Judicial Correspondent in Abuja.

December 20 – ‘What Does Christmas Mean to Lawyers?’

All work and no play, makes the Nigerian Lawyer a dull one. Nigerian Lawyers work in a very strenuous and tough environment, with humongous challenges and crazy work

schedules, nightmarish traffic, epileptic power supply, insecurity and an infuriatingly slow paced justice delivery system. The yuletide therefore, provides one rare opportunity to unwind, with some making trips to their hometowns or holiday spots within the country and abroad. In this Special Christmas Edition, THIS DAY LAWYER asked a cross-section of Lawyers what Christmas means to them, and how they would spend this festive season which will usher in the new year. Merry Christmas everyone.