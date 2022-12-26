APC Govt’ll Enthrone Discipline in Abia Governance, Says Guber Candidate, Emenike



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has promised that he would enthrone discipline in the governance of the state when he becomes governor.

He made this known Tuesday during his annual family thanksgiving service held at St. John Methodist Church, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia State.

Emenike stated that Abia has been in a mess over the years because those at the helm of affairs lack discipline, which rubs off on the entire governance structure, attitude to work and performance of official duties.

“Without discipline we cannot restore Abia,” he said, adding that as governor he would lead by example and ensure that government functionaries were made to perform their duties according to laid down rules and regulations.

“Nobody will come to work late because I will not come late. Nobody will delay salary payment because I will not delay it. And nobody will refuse paying pension because I will not tolerate it,” he said.

The governorship hopeful and his wife, Nigeria’s Ambassador to United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Emenike and their children were joined in the thanksgiving by members of Abia APC family, including the deputy governorship candidate, Rev. Mrs. Gloria Akara and sate chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

Emenike stated that when Abia was eventually rescued with APC in Government House, the state will experience a new lease of life with positive development because the children of God are in charge.

In his sermon, Very Rev, Obinna Agbo encouraged people to cultivate the habit of engaging in thanksgiving in whatever circumstances.

He said that “God is the ultimate helper” hence people must seek his help before embarking on endeavours because no matter how highly placed or amount of resources one has, he cannot be self-sufficient.

“There is no other source of help except God whether in the past, whether at the present and whether in the future,” he said.

At the reception that followed the thanksgiving Abia APC leaders, candidates and chieftains that addressed the huge gathering of party faithful from all the 17 local governments called for concerted efforts to achieve victory in 2023.

The deputy governorship candidate urged party leaders to go back to their various wards and strengthen the party structure to put them in good stead to harness the votes in the grassroots.

Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha reminded party members rescuing Abia was not about Emenike or any other party leader of political office holder but about the good of the state.

The Minister of State for Science, Rechnology and Innovation, Hon. Henry Ikoh called on all party members to throw their weight behind the party’s governorship candidate to win the governorship race next year.

“Chief Emenike has positioned himself and his deputy to liberate Abia and we must support them and all APC candidates to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election,” he said.