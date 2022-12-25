When Olowo of Owo Visits Oyindamola Adeyemi

When elephants begin to trumpet, one has to know that something big has happened, is happening, or is about to happen. This is essentially what happened when the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye III, decided to visit Oyindamola Adeyemi, the Executive Chairperson of Tirex Energy and Petroleum Limited and Still Earth Constructions and Holdings on Friday, December 2, 2022. Knowing that both personages are dignitaries in their own right, people whispered what could have motivated the monarch to visit one of the daughters of his Owo Kingdom, especially one so accomplished.

Ogunoye’s visit to Adeyemi in her private residence at Banana Island, Lagos, is evidence that the monarch is interested in the sustainable development of his kingdom and people. As was the public announcement that followed that visit, Ogunoye is convinced that only far-sighted and daring individuals like Adeyemi have what it takes to push his Owo Kingdom to the next height of growth and development.

Without question, Adeyemi is one of the most accomplished women from Owo Kingdom, especially in recent times. Along with others, Adeyemi has drawn more attention to the variety of genius that can only be found in the people of Owo.

The monarch was also accompanied by another illustrious and philanthropic figure of Owo descent, Chief Rotimi Ibidapo (OON), the Aare Atunluse of Owo Kingdom, who doubles as the blood brother of Adeyemi. Together with his sister, both of them are solidifying the reputation of Owo Kingdom, bringing much acclaim and accolades to Oba Ogunoye and his fathers.