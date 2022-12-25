Trade and Investment Minister, Adeniyi Adebayo, Shook Lagos with Daughter’s Wedding

Last Friday December 23, 2022, the city of Lagos stood still as the families of Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and Senator Gbenga Ogunniya hosted a galaxy of eminent dignitaries who gathered to witness the wedding ceremony of their children.

The ceremony involved Samantha Adetutu Adebayo and John Opeyemi Ogunniya. The wedding took place at the Habour Point Marquee, Victoria Island. The event was coordinated by Yewande Zaccheaus’ led event management outfit, Eventful Nigeria Limited. The colour dictates of the day were magenta and wine.

Although the Adebayo and Ogunniya families have been close friends of many decades, Samantha and John met through Tobi Ogunbanjo. The bride, Samantha, is the founder and creative director of Gëto, a clothing brand which specialises in high fashion aesthetics that suit all body types. She is a Media and Communications graduate from Buckingham University, United Kingdom. The groom, John, on his own part, is a lawyer and a principal partner at Central Securities Clearing System Plc. Like his bride, John attended Buckingham University, from where he bagged a degree in law. He also attended St. John University, New York in the United States.

The bride’s father, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, is the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; and the first Executive Governor of Ekiti State (1999 – 2003), where he laid the remarkable foundation for development strides. He was also the Pioneer Secretary of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). Prior to veering into politics, Adebayo had built a Business and Legal Career spanning about forty years. His experience is extensive in areas such as: Project Finance, Oil and Gas, Commercial Law and Business Facilitation.

The bride’s mother, Erelu Angela Adebayo (née DaSilva), is also a lawyer and one of the few women in the country with enviable curriculum vitae. She presently sits on the boards of over ten companies including Dangote Foundation, Afriland Properties, Omega Savings & Loans Limited, Meyer Plc, Greenwich Trust Limited and Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), where she is the chairman.

She has previously served on the board of WEMABOD as the first female chairperson. A feat also repeated as one of the first female members of the council of the NSE.

Society Watch gathered that the groom, John, is the son of Senator Gbenga and Modupe Ogunniya. It is pertinent to note that Ogunniya, an accomplished marine transportation magnate, served as a Senator for the Ondo Central constituency of Ondo State between 1999 and 2011.