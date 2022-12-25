Stop the Rumour, Helen Oritsejafor’s Marriage is Intact

HighLife

Every individual in the spotlight faces two distinct challenges: how to stay relevant enough to remain in the spotlight and how to parry the occasional javelin of slander that is thrown against them. For former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and his wife, Helen, the second challenge is more challenging. After weathering the storms of life together for more than two decades, with children as evidence of their love story, evil minds have set themselves against the home of the Oritsejafors.

The popular wife of former President of CAN has come out to debunk the story making the rounds in the media that she has left her union. Finally breaking her silence after several days of hoopla generated by the reports, she insisted that she and her husband were not divorced.

Helen Oritsejafor, popularly known as “Mama Oritsejafor” took to her Facebook page to announce that she was not divorced and that she was still married to pastor Oritsejafor, founder, Word of Life Bible Church.

“It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear. I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is (are) the most important part (parts) of my life.

“I therefore appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor. My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly.

“These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works. Over the years, I have committed my time and resources towards reaching out to the needy, providing support to widows and giving scholarships to orphans,”she said.

Mama Oritsejafor was forced to clear the air no thanks to media platforms that had decided to peddle stories that were not only false and malicious, but also disturbingly imaginative. Even though some of these media houses have started to correct their errors, the scars of that event remain fresh in the mind of the Oritsejafors, especially Mama Oritsejafor.

The rumour started by explaining the number of years that Dr. Helen had been married to the former CAN President and then ended with how disloyal to her marriage she was. In reality, nothing of the sort has happened. Also, given the strong bond of love and friendship between Dr. Helen and her husband, such a thing will not happen in this lifetime. Thus, it is clear to all that the narratives are false, spiced with malicious intent, and returned to the pits of despondence that they emerged from.