PRP Rejects Alleged Defection of Leaders to APC in Katsina 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Katsina State, has rejected the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that its elected executive members have defected to the ruling party in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hassan Hamisu, debunked the APC claim at a news conference in Katsina, describing it as mere attempt and propaganda by the party to discredit PRP in the state.

The Director, Media and Publicity, of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir had in a statement said the entire leadership and members of PRP had decamped to APC and pledge their support for the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Umar-Radda.

But during the news conference, Hamisu said PRP received with shock the news by the APC campaign council that all its Excos and members in the state have decamped to the ruling APC.

He said: “PRP in Katsina state received with shock the news of one Dr. Ahmed Alhassan who claimed to be the state chairman of the party but decamped to APC together with all the party’s executive across the state.

“We want to make it clear that PRP in Katsina state does not have any faction, I was duly elected as the chairman of the party in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other officials.

“This is an attempt by the ruling party in the state to tarnish the image of our party, because they have realised we are fully accepted by the people of the state.”

Consequently, the state PRP chairman called on members of the party across the state, and the people of Katsina to consider his claim as an attempt to discredit the party.

In his remarks, the PRP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Imrana Jino, said the people claiming to be the leaders of the party have never participated in any of the party’s activities in the state.

He stressed that the party has come to rescue the people of Katsina from the current security challenges, revamp the education, health, economic and other critical sectors in the state.