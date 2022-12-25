Police Airwing Deploys Aerial Assets for Air Patrols

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Airwing, Mr Danladi Lalas said the wing has deployed aerial assets to ensure ceaseless air patrol nationwide during the Yuletide and beyond.

This was revealed in a statement the Public Relations Liaison Officer, Nigeria Police Airwing, DSP Muhammad Sadiq released in Abuja yesterday.

Sadiq said the deployment was to ensure sustained aerial surveillance throughout the Yuletide season and beyond.

He said the Nigeria police Airwing boss had personally supervised all aerial operations targeted at checkmating insecurity and improving public safety during the Yuletide.

The liaison officer said the wing had also deployed resources for rendition of real time support to ground operatives.

Sadiq said deployment was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba to ensure a hitch free Yuletide.

He pledged the commitment of the wing to provide diligent aerial support to ground forces.

Sadiq said the AIG in charge of the airwing felicitated with Christians at Christmas and called for steadfastness and prayers for Nigeria.