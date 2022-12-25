Olajide Abiola Makes Statement in Abuja with The Destination

At a time when people are looking for things to complain about in Nigeria, others have found shelter in the progressively rising demands for food, clothing, shelter, and other necessities and luxuries of life. Olajide Abiola belongs to the latter class and he is intent on swinging his genius until there is an impact that rattles the country. Very recently, his hammer struck the hospitality sector in Abuja and the result is a masterpiece of a five-star luxury apartment in Jabi known simply as The Destination.

True to form, Abiola’s The Destination by Gidanka is nothing like what the average person would imagine. Located at the heart of Wuse, The Destination holds everything for everyone. Are you a business executive hoping to hold a meeting to straighten out marketing objectives and strategies? The Destination is the place for you. Are you a family looking to vacation in a cool and trendy place? What about The Destination?

The way Abiola and his team at Smart Residences Limited (Also known as Gidanka) built The Destination, one would think they were building an all-shelter solution for Nigerians and Abuja residents. With the building holding 110 units of luxury apartments, everything is included. These include studios, two-bedroom flats, three-bedroom flats, and even a four-bedroom Penthouse. Then there are super equipped meeting rooms and a capacity hall for events and conferences.

To say that Abiola put a lot of thought into the project is to put things mildly. Truly, The Destination stands with few equals, which is a surprise in itself because the entire project was completed in about 13 months, starting from November 2021. Of course, Abiola has explained that it would have all been impossible without the support of partners like the Norrenberger Advisory Partners and Fidelity Bank PLC.

Nevertheless, Abiola has taken this era for himself. The Destination is the happening place in Abuja.