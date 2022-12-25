Ogiame Atuwatse III as the People’s King

This boxing day, thanks to my brothers, Julius Rone, Amaju Pinnick and Mofe Atake, SAN, I would once again be hosting my favourite first class traditional ruler, the elegant and supreme majestic Ogiame Atuwatse III at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

I have continued to be fascinated by ‘Baba’. He is so elegant, well-groomed, and comes out in very beautiful attires that always make me cry. He is regal, he is handsome and much more importantly, he is cerebral. He speaks with the deliberateness of a genius and carries the burden of his people with so much grace that you will want to be Itsekiri. It is no wonder he is well liked not only by his people but globally.

Did you see the picture of him and the FIFA President? He gave us worldwide respect with his carriage. The first time I went to his palace, I left with my mouth opened.

This Monday, he will sit down and watch the story once again of his grandfather. A story that tells our story as Nigerians through beautiful songs and dance. A story that will bring tears of joy and herald the renaissance of our people. Ogiame souuuuuuu!!!