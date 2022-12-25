Is Governor Ademola Adeleke Prepared for the Task Ahead?

Osun State is currently undergoing one of the best periods in its history. Without a question, the new Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is very popular among the common people and well-liked among the elites. Nevertheless, beyond the expressions of favour and support, Adeleke has to depend on himself if he intends to make an impact to be recorded in the annals of the state and the good books of future generations. The question then is: is Adeleke prepared to walk this road?

There is no debating the fact that Adeleke entered into gubernatorial power in a satisfyingly fantastical way. Playing the role of the underdog against his predecessor, Adeleke rallied the support of the common people to his cause and duly won the election. After trying multiple times, this win was a big one for him and so he did not waste much time returning to the throne of power to start working.

Adeleke’s work ethic is a joy to behold, especially considering the norm in Nigeria of elected officials first celebrating for 100 days and only starting to attend to their duties after. However, Adeleke, known fondly as the Dancing Senator, danced to work and started uprooting trees that his predecessor had planted.

For a while, it was imagined that Adeleke would spend the majority of his first term undoing his predecessor’s work. However, it seems Adeleke genuinely cares about his people. It was recently reported that he had approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions. Thus, Adeleke has shown his integrity, especially to secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, local government staff and retirees.

Osun people hope that Adeleke will continue like this. For someone who starts so big, it is a must that they continue this way and even make a habit of surprising people by doing even better in the days to come.