Happy Moment for Marketing Communications Maestro, Badejo-Okusanya

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya! Yes, that is one name that is synonymous with marketing communications in Nigeria. In this creative endeavour, he is recognised as a leading light.

As the Group Managing Director of CMC, Badejo-Okusanya’s wealth of experience as a marketing communication professional almost beggars description. Probably because he has been around for so many years and the fact that a number of people who have drunk from his fountain of knowledge are today ‘irokos’ of sorts in the nation’s thriving marketing communication industry, there is the tendency to think that he is much older than he really is. Yet, for the record, the genius only turned 60 yesterday.

As he gracefully joined the sexagenarian club, it should be expected that a lot of heavyweights in the industry would honour him with their presence. So, it was, to put it mildly, a convergence of the leading lights in the Public Relations sector and titans of the corporate world when he had a Thanksgiving Service at his church, Grace Assembly, Lagos, as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

YBO, as he is fondly called, was full of appreciation to God and some individuals who have contributed in different ways to his success story. It is a fact that his company is one of the most successful Public Relations companies in Nigeria.

Having been in the business for 34 years, it is no exaggeration to say that he eats and breathes Public Relations! This renowned veteran in the Marketing Communications industry started his career in 1988 and later founded CMC Connect Limited in 1992. The company celebrated its 30th year a few months

He is widely known to be one of the premier Public Relations practitioners in Nigeria and Africa with experience in the areas of government relations and legislative affairs, perception management, marketing, advertising, public relations and crisis communications, where he has consulted for many multinationals and governments, home and abroa

A fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR0) and a past Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter, YBO also sits on the boards of several blue-chip companies in Nigeria.

As part of his continued efforts at mainstreaming Africa into global public relations practice, YBO has served as a Board Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

His love for Africa is evident in his mien and selfless service to the African Public Relations Association (APRA), where he served as a two-term Secretary-General and is the current President. He was recently appointed as West Africa Chair for the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).

He has bagged several awards in his profession, including the prestigious PR Golden Eagle Award as the Most Outstanding Public Relations Person of the Year in 2010; the first recipient of the Bob Ogbuagu Leadership Award in 2017 for positively impacting the Nigerian PR profession and inspiring younger practitioners, among others. His most recent awards are the Brandcom Awards Hall of Famer of the Year 2021 and his induction into the ICCO PR Hall of Fame 2021.

He is admired by many for his personality characterised by cheerfulness, love of nature and willingness to serve.