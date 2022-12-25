  • Monday, 26th December, 2022

Hangout With Karkarkey: A Potpourri of Entertainment to Hold Thursday

Ace talking drummer and percussionist, Oladeji Oreofe popularly known as Karkarkey, is set to host fun seekers to an evening of premium enjoyment laced with a touch of Yoruba culture with his annual event dubbed Hangout with Karkarkey. 

The event which will be held on Thursday, 29th December 2022 willfeature drum exhibition, music, fashion, comedy and food at the CCX Lounge, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 6:00 pm. 

Karkarkey, who is one of Goldberg Lager Beer’s brandambassadors noted that the free event which is held annually is his way of showcasing and preserving the beauty of the Yoruba culture in modern times.

“Hangout With Karkarkey is something we have done consistently since 2020 and this year, we are making it even bigger so that we leave a lasting impression in the minds of our audience. 

“It is our way of showcasing and preserving the Yoruba culture through multifaceted expressions including drum exhibition, food, fashion, music and comedy. 

“It is a free event and we want to call on everyone to be part of this evening of fun,” Karkarkey noted. 

Hangout With Karkarkey will feature performances from ace and budding entertainers.

